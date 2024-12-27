Historic revival of Riga Sugar Mill by Nirani Sugars: Operations Restart After Four Years and Foundation Stone Laid for Expansion

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 27: The historic Riga Sugar Mill, one of India's oldest sugar factories established in 1933, resumed operations on Thursday after a four-year hiatus. Under the leadership of Nirani Sugars, a flagship entity of the MRN Group, the mill officially commenced sugar operations for the 2024-25 season. This monumental occasion also marked the foundation stone laying for an ambitious expansion initiative, showcasing a commitment to sustainable growth and regional development.

The mill's revival includes extensive plans for modernization and expansion:

- Expansion of Sugar Crushing Capacity: From 5,000 TCD to 10,000 TCD

- Integration of Multi-Feed Distillery: Capacity expansion from 45 KLPD to 545 KLPD

- Expansion of Cogeneration Capacity: From 11 MW to 50 MW

- Setting Up a Greenfield Compressed Biogas Unit with a capacity of 20 TPD

The revival, led by Karnataka-based Nirani Sugars, was celebrated in a grand ceremony attended by prominent dignitaries, including Bihar Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Shri Prahlad Joshi, Deputy Chief Ministers Shri Vijay Sinha and Shri Samrat Choudhary, along with other key leaders such as Energy Minister Shri Bijendra Yadav, Industries Minister Shri Nitish Mishra, Sugarcane Industries Minister Shri Krishnanandan Paswan, and Labour Resources Minister Shri Santosh Kumar Singh. Additionally, Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, and local representatives were present, reflecting the strong political and community support for the project.

Originally established under British management, Riga Sugar Mill was later acquired by the Dhanuka Group and became a cornerstone of North Bihar's agro-industrial sector. The mill had been a vital contributor to sugar production and rural livelihoods for decades. However, financial difficulties led to its closure in 2019, and the company entered insolvency proceedings. The acquisition by Nirani Sugars has now breathed new life into the mill, offering renewed hope to farmers, workers, and the broader community.

In his address, Dr. Murugesh Nirani, Founder and Chairman of the MRN Group, emphasized the significance of the revival: "This acquisition represents a significant milestone for the MRN Group and reflects our commitment to fostering industrial growth and supporting the prosperity of Bihar. We are proud to align with the vision of the Bihar government for inclusive and sustainable progress. This is our sixth project to revive a struggling sugar unit, and with the hard work of our team and support from the community, we are confident of achieving the same success here."

Speaking on the occasion, Vishal Nirani, Director of Nirani Sugars,said: "This acquisition is not just about marking our presence in another state or expanding our footprint on the Indian sugar industry's map. Through this revival and expansion, we aim to create a model that benefits everyone--from farmers and workers to the broader community. Bihar has tremendous potential, with its fertile land, hardworking farmers, and a government that actively supports industrial growth. The mill's reopening not only restores an important industrial hub but also paves the way for transformative growth in North Bihar's agricultural and industrial sectors."

About Nirani Sugars

Nirani Sugars, India's largest privately held sugar company, is celebrated for its pioneering vision and technological excellence. Operating eight sugar mills with a combined crushing capacity of over 76,500 TCD, the company has a significant presence across Karnataka and Maharashtra. With a steadfast commitment to sustainability and community development, Nirani Sugars supports over 3.5 lakh farmers, exemplifying its dedication to driving inclusive growth and rural prosperity.

The company offers a diverse and comprehensive product portfolio, with sugar as its core. It produces a variety of sugar types that meet international standards, catering to diverse industries including F & B, Pharma, HoReCa, and more.

In addition to sugar, Nirani Sugars produces a range of by-products such as molasses and agricultural inputs, which support sustainable practices. By utilizing these by-products for captive purposes, the company reduces its reliance on fossil fuels, promoting zero-waste operations and reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability.

