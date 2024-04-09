Holani Group Introduces Rs 400 Crores SME Focused Fund

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9: Holani Venture Capital Fund, a fund promoted by a renowned name in the investing realm, The Holani Group, has received a communique from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for registration of its Alternate Investment Fund, enabling it to operate as a Equity Fund house. This landmark communication marks a significant milestone for the Holani Group, signaling its foray into the realm of fund management and investment.

The venture capital fund (VCF) -- Holani Venture Capital Fund Category I AIF (Alternate Investment Fund) - is an Indian growth capital private equity fund that is managed and sponsored by Holani Capital Advisors LLP.

The fund has now been duly registered under SEBI as Category I AIF - Venture Capital Fund. With SEBI's green light, the Holani Venture Capital Fund is now empowered to raise and invest 300 crore rupees of the investor monies in the dynamic Indian equity markets. The fund also has a greenshoe option to retain additional Rs 100 crore.

Holani Consultants Private Limited is a SEBI registered Merchant Banker and Stock Broker based in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It offers services related to the financial markets such as IPO management, Business Valuation consultancy, Financial Management and Advisory, Bank Financing, Stock Broking and other advisory/ consultancy services related to Securities Market.

Holani Consultants Private Ltd received its Merchant Banking license as a "Category-I Merchant Bankers" in 2018 (SEBI Registration Number - INM000012467) and Stock Broking license as a "Alpha Category Stock Brokers" in 2021 (SEBI Registration Number - INZ000299835). Holani Consultants Private Limited has built a strong investment banking team with more than 40 years of combined experience in the field of finance and marketing.

The Alternative Investment Fund is a special investment category that, unlike the conventional investment instruments, is a privately pooled fund. The target investors of the Fund include the institutional investors and high net worth individuals who seek higher returns and portfolio diversification. The Holani group provides investment opportunities typically unavailable through conventional avenues.

In the past, Holani Consultants Private Limited have assisted in valuations of more than 100 private placement transactions and have handled various SME IPOs on the BSE SME/ NSE Emerge platform. Holani Consultants has also handled Main Board IPOs / Rights Issues.

The Key Investment team is headed by Ashok Holani (Director - Holani Consultants Private Limited). As the merchant banker, he plays a pivotal role in delivering comprehensive advisory services, adhering strictly to SEBI guidelines. He also oversees compliances in line with the SEBI ICDR Regulations 2019 and SEBI LODR Regulations, ensuring a robust regulatory framework for the company's operations.

"I am thrilled to introduce the Holani Ventures Capital Fund, which signifies our commitment to empowering SMEs and fueling their growth. This milestone further enhances our ability to serve our clients and partners by providing them with access to a diverse range of investment opportunities tailored to their specific needs. This achievement marks an exciting step forward in our ongoing mission to provide unparalleled financial services and support to our valued clients," Ashok Holani, Director of Holani Consultants Private Limited said.

Ashok Holani, and team have over the last many years always focussed on a multifaceted approach to chalk out an investment strategy for all the clients that Holani group serves. As a seasoned merchant banker, the key investment team at Holani group has always remained dedicated to ensuring financial success and regulatory compliances on behalf of the clients. Through their expertise, Holani group, continues to traverse through the complexities of various financial transactions, provide strategic advice and meticulous execution to achieve both financial goals and regulatory alignment. The Holani group has been at the forefront of guiding businesses through the intricacies of underwriting and syndicate banking, ensuring they secure the necessary financial resources for their growth and expansion.

The team at Holani Venture Capital Fund seeks to identify and capitalise on the investment opportunities in the equity markets through a combination of thorough due diligence, sectoral expertise and a keen eye for emerging trends in the market. The Fund would seek to identify the intrinsic value of investable companies across sectors, including digital technology, hardware, real estate, hospitality, manufacturing, mobility, financial technology, business enablement consumer technology and other emerging technologies. The Fund will have a sector-agnostic strategy.

The fund's investment strategy remains anchored in meticulous research and prudent risk management principles, ensuring that every rupee invested is poised to yield optimal returns, while mitigating downside risks. Through a combination of thorough due diligence, sectoral expertise, and a keen eye for emerging trends, the Holani Venture Capital Fund would identify and capitalize on investment opportunities that promise long-term value creation for each of its clients.

With SEBI's approval paving the way for this ambitious endeavor, the Holani Group stands poised to leave an indelible mark on India's investment ecosystem, propelling the nation towards greater heights of growth and prosperity.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)