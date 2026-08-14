HOMEFOIL Launches Multi-Platform Campaign Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan Highlighting Premium Food Wrapping Solutions

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 14: HOMEFOIL, the kitchen essentials brand from LSKB Aluminium Foils Pvt. Ltd., has launched its latest campaign featuring brand ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan. Produced by Dharma 2.0 and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Punit Malhotra, the campaign comprises two television commercials that reimagine everyday food wrapping through premium, food-safe and innovative packaging solutions. The campaign comprises a series of two TVCs and aims to transform the way India perceives food wrapping. It is more than just a product campaign and is an effort to elevate an everyday commodity into a premium, trusted, and food-safe category.

Through relatable, humour-led storytelling, the campaign showcases HOMEFOIL's Golden Embossed Aluminium Foil and Golden 2-in-1 Paper & Aluminium Foil, highlighting features such as oil and moisture resistance, freshness retention, and convenient food wrapping for everyday use.

This is the second time HOMEFOIL is collaborating with Kareena Kapoor Khan and is promoting the challenges of carrying food and maintaining its freshness at the same time, since packaging plays an important role in preserving food freshness. The films spotlight HOMEFOIL's flagship innovations, including the Golden Embossed Aluminium Foil and the Golden 2-in-1 Paper & Aluminium Foil.

Campaign Links -

First film's Link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDp2bbfG_gw

Second film's link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xcRae8Pv9dc

The first film featuring HOMEFOIL Golden 2-in-1 foil utilises humorous storytelling and shows Kareena Kapoor Khan having lunch with her office colleagues, and suddenly two Arab men enter the room asking for oil, apparently found in food packaging. The campaign then unravels the truth that 'It's not oil, but only foil' and 'if somebody wants oil, they can go to the market; however, to wrap food, they should use only Homefoil' as narrated by brand ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan, ending with the tagline 'Wrap Karo Unwrap Karo'.

The second film is a catchy jingle showcasing the benefits of HOMEFOIL in keeping food hygienic, fresh, and easy to pack for everyday use. It exhibits everyday scenarios such as a schoolboy opening his lunch box and finding his paneer curry leaking all over his school bag and ruining it, a woman in a taxi trying to eat an unappealing, dry sandwich and soggy vegetables from a container, and a man disappointed to eat leftover, stale pasta from the previous day. It uses a catchy jingle showcasing the benefits of Homefoil in keeping food fresh, hygienic, and easy to pack for everyday use.

LSKB is proving that even the most basic kitchen essentials can be re-imagined with certified food-grade quality, smart design, and innovation with Homefoil Golden Embossed Aluminium Foil and the Golden 2-in-1 Paper & Aluminium Foil. With this, the brand is bringing functionality, reliability and aesthetics together in one product.

The ad film also sheds light on an important consumer issue - India's foil market is largely divided between organised and unorganised players, where micron thickness, quality and actual product length are often compromised. Since food wrapping comes in direct contact with our meals, consumers should choose certified, reliable products instead of making decisions only based on price.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the campaign, Kunal Bajaj, Promoter, Jupiter Group, said: "Though conscious and patient consumerism is growing, food packaging still has a blind spot in Indian homes. Packaging plays a crucial role in maintaining health, freshness of the food, and hygiene, and this campaign aims to reinforce the fact that HOMEFOIL is leading the golden embossed foil category in India, providing a premium feel to seemingly ordinary food. We have tapped into the growing visibility and popularity of Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan for the second time to bring that idea alive."

Expressing his thoughts on the campaign, Lakshay Singhal, Director of LSKB Aluminium Foils, said: Our focus has always been on developing products that solve real everyday kitchen challenges through thoughtful innovation. With our Golden Embossed Aluminium Foil and Golden 2-in-1 Paper & Aluminium Foil, we are redefining everyday food wrapping by combining convenience, food safety and premium quality. Through this campaign, we want consumers to recognise that the journey to safer, fresher food begins with the products they use to wrap and preserve it. At LSKB, our promise is simple what is printed on the pack is exactly what the consumer receives. We hope this campaign encourages Indian households to make informed choices and place greater importance on trusted, quality food wrapping solutions.

The campaign will roll out select television, digital platforms, social media and outdoor media, taking HOMEFOIL's message of quality, innovation and food safety to millions of consumers across the country. As the brand continues to redefine everyday food wrapping, it remains committed to delivering trusted solutions that preserve freshness, enhance convenience and elevate the food wrapping experience for Indian households.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)