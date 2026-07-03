Housr Introduces Zero-Deposit Rentals for Residents Across India

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 3: Housr, one of the largest premium co-living operators in the country, today went live with a new zero-deposit renting product powered by CirclePe. This one-of-a-kind product enables residents to move in without paying a security deposit, eliminating one of the biggest upfront barriers to renting and making move-ins simpler, more convenient, and financially accessible.

The product addresses one of the biggest pain points in rental housing: the security deposit. Tenants typically lock up months of savings when they move in, creating a significant upfront financial burden. With CirclePe's financing layer embedded into Housr's resident management app platform, residents can now skip the large upfront security deposit and instead pay a small monthly amount, making the move-in process more flexible, seamless, and affordable.

Commenting on this innovative financing rollout, Deepak Anand, Co-founder and CEO, Housr, said, "Housr has always focused on making premium living more seamless for residents, and this partnership takes that experience a step further. By removing the deposit barrier and enabling seamless tech integration inside our app, we are making move-ins simpler for our customers."

India's co-living market is set to grow fivefold to Rs. 200 billion by 2030 according to a report by Colliers - yet it's built on a rental system where a Bengaluru tenant can lock up to Rs. 2 lakh in their security deposit before moving into a single flat, with a similar situation existing across other key metros that are home to India's largest working professional population. As the market continues to evolve, zero-deposit renting helps remove one of the biggest barriers to moving into a new home, creating a more seamless and financially accessible rental experience for residents.

With this rollout, Housr is helping bring zero-deposit renting into the mainstream of premium living, making the rental experience more accessible, convenient, and resident-friendly.

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