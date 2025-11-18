HROne Empowers HRs to Think Three Moves Ahead at PROPEL Bengaluru with Viswanathan Anand

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18: HROne, HR software in India, with SHRM India (as Knowledge Partner) and Courseplay, MyBiz by MakeMyTrip, and e-Mudhra as Platinum Partners hosted the Bengaluru Chapter of HROne PROPEL, continuing its mission to give HRs a platform where they don't whisper, but lead.

Under the theme "Seeing the Board," the evening unfolded with Viswanathan Anand, five-time World Chess Champion, sharing lessons on strategic foresight, followed by Amrutt Bhatt's workshop on influence thinking. Together, they reminded every HR in the room that leadership is not about reacting faster but seeing further.

After an inspiring Delhi chapter, HROne PROPEL- India's most unconventional HR leadership movement arrived in Bengaluru to a full house of HR leaders, all gathered to reimagine leadership as a strategic force that can see what's coming before everyone else does.

Themed "Seeing the Board," the Bengaluru edition explores HR's new competitive advantage- foresight. From predicting attrition to reading morale, the evening invited HRs to step back from firefighting and learn the discipline of anticipation.

Viswanathan Anand on the Power of Anticipation in Leadership | The Grandmaster's Playbook

Viswanathan Anand, five-time World Chess Champion, stepped on stage to share his philosophy on foresight, focus, and patience. His signature talk, "How Great HRs Must Think Three Moves Ahead- From Predicting Attrition to Reading Morale," drew a striking connection between the chessboard and the boardroom.

Anand described how every move, both in chess and in leadership, carries the weight of unseen consequences. He explained that great leaders don't merely react to challenges; they anticipate them. He spoke of calm amid chaos, of discipline over instinct, and of the power of silent observation- lessons every HR leader in the audience could instantly connect to.

As the applause filled the hall, the message was clear: the HR of the future isn't defined by speed, but by sight.

Interactive Workshop to Master the Subtle Science of HR Influence and Strategic Foresight

Following the keynote, the stage turned into an interactive playground led by Amrutt Bhatt, Sales Coach, TEDx Speaker, and Founder of BechoMaxx.

His foresight workshop, "Influence Thinking: Reading the Moves Before They Happen," was both practical and powerful- combining neuroscience, behavioral cues, and business storytelling to help HR leaders master stakeholder influence.

Bhatt introduced frameworks on how to pre-empt objections, read subtle power dynamics, and build alignment before change is proposed. Through role plays and real-world examples, HR leaders learned to map influence.

HROne Studio Debuts at PROPEL Bengaluru, a No-Code Platform Empowering HRs to Build Their Own Workflows

The HROne PROPEL- Bengaluru Chapter also marked the official launch of HROne Studio- a breakthrough product designed to change how HRs experience technology forever.

Built on the belief that no two organizations work alike, HROne Studio empowers HR leaders to design, customize, and automate their own HR processes- without writing a single line of code. From creating approval flows to configuring dashboards and visualizing data in real time, the platform gives HRs the power to build tools around their ways of working.

With HROne Studio, the brand continues to reinforce its vision of making HR tech simple, human, and empowering, giving HR professionals the freedom to innovate on their own terms.

HR Commune by HROne Strengthens the Initiative to Build the Future of Work, Collectively

A different kind of energy was built at the HR Commune booth. HRs gathered around, exchanged stories, debated ideas, and picked up the latest from the People's Playbook Collection- AI in HR, Gen Z Management, The HRBP's Guide, and How to Buy HR Tech.

The HR Commune, powered by HROne, has grown into one of India's most bold HR communities- 4000+ leaders, thinkers, and practitioners coming together for belonging. Its purpose is simple yet radical: to give every HR a space to share their voice and to ultimately get their seat in the boardroom.

Through HR Commune, HROne continues to blur the line between technology and humanity, proving that when HRs come together as learners, creators, and storytellers- the future of work changes shape.

HROne PROPEL- Bengaluru Chapter Feels Like a Wake-Up Call for HR

The HROne PROPEL - Bengaluru Chapter was a mirror to the function's evolving identity. From Viswanathan Anand's signature talk on anticipation, to Amrutt Bhatt's deep dive into influence, to the launch of HROne Studio and the growing conversations at HR Commune, the evening reflected a singular truth- the future of HR will belong to those who can see beyond the next move.

With every city, PROPEL continues to strengthen HROne's mission: to make HR simpler, sharper, and more strategic not through technology alone, but through thought, foresight, and community.

With Bengaluru, HROne PROPEL now spans 14+ cities, 3,000+ attendees, and 70+ featured speakers, making it one of India's most consistent and trusted HR leadership platforms. From Chennai to Hyderabad and now in Bengaluru again, each edition resists replication, bringing new themes that keep the movement alive and relevant.

What sets HROne PROPEL apart is its focus on raw truth: giving HR leaders a microphone to say what they feel, face, and fix before it becomes another algorithmic report.

As HROne continues to build India's simplest, AI-supercharged HCM software, PROPEL carries its parallel mission to remind the world that while technology executes, it is humans who decide. Together, they reflect a unified vision: to elevate HR from a support role to a strategic voice that shapes culture, choices, and the future of work.

About HROne

HROne is the world's simplest, Al-supercharged HR software built to empower HR teams to work smarter, faster, and more human. From hire to retire, HROne automates processes across 10+ powerful modules covering recruitment, payroll, performance, attendance, and everything in between so your HR team can stop chasing tasks and start driving impact.

At the heart of HROne is the One Al Suite-featuring India's first voice-enabled, execution-first Al Agent. Just say the task, and it's done. It also brings you InboxForHR™, an ROI dashboard, and an award-winning mobile app-designed to cut through everyday HR clutter and give your team valuable time back.

Trusted by 2000- leading brands and loved by over 10 lakh daily users, HROne has been ranked #1 for Customer Satisfaction in the HCM Software category at G2's Best Software Awards and as Gartner's Voice of Customer.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)