Ideathon 2025: JKLU to Reward Young Innovators for Solutions to Tackle SDGs

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 23: There is good news for students of class 10, 11 and 12 as JK Lakshmipat University has opened registrations for its annual "My City, My Lab" Ideathoncompetition that rewards young innovators for actionable ideas that address local problems related to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This Ideathon offers a unique platform for students to apply their knowledge to real-world problems, fostering critical thinking, creativity, and teamwork.

It encourages participants to gain a deeper understanding of local issues while considering global perspectives, preparing them to be problem solvers and community leaders.

"After overwhelming participation by students from across the country in last year's Ideathon, we are excited to host the second edition of the competition this year at JKLU. By encouraging school students to approach both local and global issues through the lens of sustainability, the JKLU Ideathon nurtures not just innovative thinking, but also a deep sense of responsibility toward building a more equitable and resilient future," said Professor Vijaysekhar Chellaboina, Vice-Chancellor, JK Lakshmipat University.

The winners of the competition will be awarded Rs 1,00,000, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 for the first, second and third positions respectively.

Last year, Chinmaya International Residential School, Coimbatore; D.A.V. Model School, Durgapur; and Sparkling Mindz Global School, Bengaluru grabbed the top three positions, respectively.

Participation in the competition is team-based, with each team consisting of 3 to 5 members.

The last date of registration for JKLU Ideathon 2025 is October 5.

At the time of registration, the teams need to submit which local problem they are trying to address, which of the 17 SDGs that problem is related to and how they plan to solve the problem.

Following the submission of the preliminary proposal, the JKLU faculty will conduct workshops to guide the selected teams about the next steps related to final online project submissions and the jury round at JKLU.

The winners of the competition will be announced at a ceremony on the JK Lakshmipat University campus in Jaipur on December 21.

