IDfy's Privy unveils 'Data Compass'- India's first DPDPA-focused Data Governance solution

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20: As India awaits the official release of the rules of the DPDP Act, one thing is clear - privacy can no longer be an afterthought for companies. With the DPDPA, privacy is becoming the foundational principle for how businesses collect, store, and use digital personal data. With companies gearing up for DPDPA compliance, a key focus area has emerged across the board: data governance.

To help companies embrace privacy by design, Privy by IDfy, India's first consent governance suite, has launched Privy Data Compass; a data governance module. This platform enables enterprises to locate, identify, classify, and evaluate digital personal data sitting across their systems. By surfacing these insights, the module helps companies reduce the risk of breaches, ensure proper data disposal, and establish clear accountability for every data point in their ecosystem. This visibility is a critical first step toward enabling explicit consent collection, a key requirement under the upcoming DPDPA framework.

"As enterprises gear up for DPDP Act compliance, it's critical to recognize that data governance isn't just an internal function- it must extend across the entire ecosystem. The weakest links often lie with external data processors, vendors, and partners. True trust and compliance require governance frameworks that account for these external risks and embed accountability at every touchpoint," says Malcolm Gomes, COO at IDfy.

To address these ecosystem-level risks, Privy Data Compass offers a deep and nuanced approach to data discovery and classification, powered by IDfy's 14 years of experience verifying and processing identity documents at scale across India. It automates the discovery, classification, and cataloging of both structured and unstructured data across enterprise environments - including endpoint devices, CRMs, Google Drive, FTP servers and cloud storage. With native support for both current and legacy India-specific identifiers like Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, etc, the solution accurately detects and categorises documents, including whether PII is masked or unmasked. These deep insights drive automated masking and deletion workflows, executed entirely within the enterprise's infrastructure, ensuring minimal data exposure and maximum control.

"Our AI models are trained on India-specific documents of all legacy formats and languages across all Indian states- something most global tools can't match. That's how we verify over 60 million profiles every month, with an average response time of under 2 seconds- all within the enterprise's own infrastructure. Having operated at the intersection of identity and compliance for years, our deep understanding of evolving document formats keeps us a step ahead," says Nikhil Jhanji, DSCI-certified DPO at IDfy.

Privy's Data Compass is also one of the few privacy products in India that offers endpoint scanning, helping organizations ensure that PII data isn't lingering on employee laptops or field agent devices. This is especially crucial for the BFSI and insurance sectors, where agents often collect sensitive data locally before uploading it.

Data governance is the bedrock of meaningful privacy programs, strengthening downstream efforts like consent, risk, and rights management. With IDfy's new product offering, enterprises gain accurate, context-rich visibility into their data, enabling smarter, more actionable compliance. As the foundational layer of the privacy stack, it not only supports regulatory readiness under the DPDP Act but also drives long-term business value. With large organizations already piloting the solution, Privy by IDfy is emerging as the trusted privacy partner for enterprises in India.

About Privy by IDfy :

Privy is India's leading Consent Governance suite, enabling organizations to manage user consent for Personally Identifiable Information (PII) in line with the DPDP Act requirements. By prioritizing transparency and trust, Privy helps businesses establish robust compliance practices.

Privy empowers your Data Protection Officer to strengthen customer trust, govern data responsibly, and stay ahead of regulatory expectations. It provides solutions for:

1. Consent & Rights Management

2. Data Governance

3. Risk Management

4. Continuous Compliance

About IDfy:

As an Integrated Identity Platform, IDfy scales trust by empowering businesses to verify identity products, detect fraud, and ensure compliance with identity authentication at its core, ensuring security and regulatory adherence. A pioneer in digital trust for over 13 years, IDfy enables more than 2 million authentications every single day.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2622059/5172256/Privy_by_IDfy_Logo.jpg

