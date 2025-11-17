IILM Lodhi Road Hosts 30th Annual Convocation for PGDM Batch 2023-25

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 17: IILM Institute for Higher Education, Lodhi Road, held its 30th Annual Convocation for the PGDM Class of 2025 on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 3:00 PM on campus, celebrating the academic achievements of 63 graduating students. The ceremony opened with a welcome address by Dr. Harivansh Chaturvedi, Director General, IILM, who welcomed Chief Guest Dr. Vineet Joshi, Secretary of the Department of Higher Education and Chairman of the University Grants Commission; Shri Rajeev Dubey, Chairperson of the Board of Governors; members of the board; faculty; parents; and the graduating class. After the welcome, Shri Rajeev Dubey formally declared the convocation open and addressed the gathering.

Dr. Bigyan P. Verma, Director of IILM, presented the academic highlights of the year 2024-25 and spoke about the institution's ongoing commitment to academic rigor, ethical leadership, corporate partnership, industry exposure, and holistic development. He reflected on the institute's progress and the milestones achieved by the students during the year.

Chief Guest Dr. Vineet Joshi delivered a powerful convocation address, drawing on his distinguished administrative experience as Director-General of the National Testing Agency, Chairman of CBSE, and Chief Secretary of Manipur. He spoke about the environment graduates are entering, describing how today's world is shaped by volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity. "The pace of change has been very fast," he said, explaining that events unfolding anywhere in the world now influence individuals instantly, even in their homes, making adaptability essential. Recalling his tenure as Chief Secretary of Manipur during the ethnic tensions of 2023, he added, "Working was very difficult since things were changing every day. You need to trust yourself. There are more failures than successes, but you must learn from failures. Don't be scared."

He addressed the role of technology with honesty and humour, remarking, "Many of you would have done assignments using ChatGPT and been caught by teachers. Only you know that you are not cheating yourself." He spoke about the stress sincere students face during group assignments and pointed out that such experiences teach responsibility, accountability, and the dynamics of collaboration. Reflecting on leadership, he encouraged students to identify the strengths and weaknesses of people around them, saying, "Everyone has some good quality. Learning to identify and leverage those qualities is what makes a true leader." He urged graduates to align their goals with national priorities, referencing the Prime Minister's vision of India emerging as the world's third-largest economy and encouraging them to integrate societal good and CSR responsibility into their professional decisions. Reminding students to honour the people who shaped their journey, he said, "Wherever you are today is because of your parents. Try to understand and take motivation from that," and spoke about appreciating teachers and the role they play in a student's growth. He concluded by highlighting the value of alumni networks and urged the graduating class to remain connected, support one another, and contribute to the larger ecosystem of national development.

In his address, Shri Rajeev Dubey, former Group President (HR & Corporate Services) at Mahindra & Mahindra and current Chairperson of multiple prestigious boards, including Yale School of Management and XLRI, shared insights on leadership in today's shifting business environment. He emphasised that trust is the cornerstone of leadership and can exist only when there is complete alignment between thought, speech, and action. He spoke about the evolving corporate landscape and the need for innovation, agility, and resilience as essential capabilities for individuals and organisations alike. He explained a modern approach to leadership called Whole Mind Leadership, which combines logical thinking from the left side of the brain with empathy and creativity from the right side, saying that this mix makes leaders much more effective. Drawing from the leadership philosophy at Mahindra, he reiterated the importance of Satya (Truthfulness), Prem (Compassion), and Seva (Service) as foundational principles that should guide graduates in their professional journeys.

The awarding of diplomas was conducted by Dr. Raju Majumdar, Dean of the PGDM Program, who presented the candidates to the panel. All 63 graduating students received the Post Graduate Diploma in Management, conferred by Dr. Vineet Joshi, Dr. Harivansh Chaturvedi, Dr. Bigyan Verma, and Shri Rajeev Dubey. Academic recognitions were announced, including Area Toppers and the prestigious Dr. Kulwant Rai Medals. This year, the convocation also introduced a new honor--the Certificate for Excellence in Family Business and Entrepreneurship. Mrs. Malvika Rai, the Chairperson of IILM, presented the medals and certificates to the Chief Guest and Director General.

The ceremony concluded with the felicitation of Chief Guest Dr. Vineet Joshi by Mrs. Malvika Rai, Shri Rajeev Dubey, and Dr. Harivansh Chaturvedi. Dr. Sanyukta Jolly delivered a formal vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to dignitaries, faculty, staff, parents, and students.

