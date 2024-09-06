IIM Kozhikode & Emeritus Commence 'Professional Certificate Programme in Financial Analysis and Financial Management' Elevating Strategic Financial Competence

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6: The interconnectedness of global markets has made financial acumen more critical than ever, driving an increasing demand for professionals adept in financial analysis and management. As organisations grapple with intricate financial decisions and strategic investments, the need for experts who can assess financial health, enhance profitability, and navigate volatile economic environments has become paramount. Recognising this critical industry need, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK), ranked 3rd by the Ministry of Education's NIRF 2024, in collaboration with Emeritus, has commenced the 9th batch of its Professional Certificate Programme in Financial Analysis and Financial Management.

The 12-month high-impact online programme is designed for early-career professionals looking to transition into finance roles, offering them the essential tools and insights to make a successful shift. It is also tailored for mid to senior-level managers in finance and chartered accountants who seek to deepen their expertise in advanced financial tools. The program will also benefit business leaders and consultants aiming to develop a strategic mindset for analysing financial statements and making informed financial decisions. Additionally, it is also valuable for business owners of MSMEs and entrepreneurs, as it will equip them with time-tested financial management techniques to effectively manage and expand their businesses.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, overall employment in business and financial occupations is projected to grow faster than the average for all occupations from 2023 to 2033. This data rightly emphasises the burgeoning demand for skilled financial professionals who can navigate complex financial landscapes and drive business growth. The Professional Certificate Programme in Financial Analysis and Financial Management, offered by IIM Kozhikode equips professionals with the skills to make informed decisions, optimize financial operations, and is a vital catalyst for career advancement and a strategic investment in the future of finance.

The IIMK Professional Certificate Programme in Financial Analysis and Financial Management, designed by renowned IIMK faculty, includes live online sessions delivered by top IIMK faculty and industry experts. It also includes in-depth exploration of financial concepts and their practical applications, a capstone project, a three-day campus immersion, real-world business applications and Harvard Business School case studies as well as interactive workshops on financial forecasting, equity valuation, risk management. The modules of this programme encompass financial accounting and analysis, corporate finance, investment management, investment banking and corporate valuation among others.

Expressing his excitement on the commencement of the programme, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode said, "As the financial world becomes increasingly complex professionals need more than just theoretical knowledge--they require the ability to apply advanced financial concepts to real-world challenges. This unique programme, with its comprehensive curriculum, will help participants gain proficiency in essential aspects of financial analysis and management, including accounting, valuation, corporate finance, investments, and risk management. By bridging theoretical knowledge with practical skills, it will empower professionals to drive positive change and innovation within their organizations."

As India's financial sector undergoes a technological revolution, this programme equips professionals with the expertise to navigate complex financial environments and make informed decisions. With finance management and analysis experiencing unprecedented growth, this programme is a vital step in unlocking career advancement opportunities.

The eligibility for this programme includes Graduates (10+2+3)/ Diploma holders (10+2 +3) from a recognised university (UGC/AICTE/DEC/AIU/State Government/recognised international universities) with a minimum of one year of work experience. This programme is set to begin on September 22, 2024, with a fee of INR 2,41,000 plus GST.

Upon successful completion of the programme and maintaining a minimum attendance of 75 per cent, participants will be awarded a certificate of completion from IIM Kozhikode and an opportunity to gain the IIM Kozhikode Executive Alumni status.

