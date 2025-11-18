Imarticus Learning's Project Management Prodegree™ with KPMG in India Records 9.2/10 Student Rating Within 5 Months of Launch

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: Imarticus Learning's newly launched Project Management Prodegree™, developed in collaboration with KPMG in India, is already resonating strongly with students. Nearly 120 students have chosen to enrol, and their feedback reflects the programme's impact, earning an impressive average rating of 9.2 out of 10. This is also the first time KPMG in India has partnered to offer a programme like this, an industry first at such scale, giving students a unique and high-impact learning experience.

This uptake highlights the urgent demand for project-management professionals who can drive execution, deliver value and navigate the digital-and-AI-enabled workplace. According to industry research, the job market may face a shortfall of up to 29.8 million qualified project professionals by 2035, a 64 % growth in demand across regions.Moreover, only 18% of project professionals currently report having practical experience with emerging AI tools.

Designed to truly empower learners, the Imarticus-KPMG programme combines practical, execution-focused learning with strong industry relevance. Students gain hands-on experience through real-world case studies, mentorship, and exposure to leading digital tools such as JIRA, Confluence, Trello, Asana, Power BI, and Microsoft Project. The dedicated "AI for Project Managers" module further enhances learner capability by introducing ClickUp, AI agents, and no-code automation, helping students plan more effectively, anticipate risks, and improve team collaboration and reporting.

"As organisations increasingly adopt digital transformation and AI-driven processes, the need for project managers who can navigate complex, fast-changing environments continues to grow," says Nikhil Barshikar, Founder & CEO of Imarticus Learning. "Reaching this level of traction within just a few months of launch reflects the strong demand for high-quality, industry-relevant project-management learning in India. Our collaboration with KPMG in India has allowed us to create a programme that blends practical exposure, technology-driven execution and real-time application. We are committed to empowering professionals with future-ready capabilities that drive impact, innovation and long-term career growth."

The programme has launched two batches, each with an average enrolment of ~60 learners. While both are currently in progress, feedback has been highly encouraging: participants say the design is practical, industry-relevant and engaging. The first batch is expected to conclude by the end of December. Some learners are already applying the frameworks and concepts to live business projects under expert supervision.

Learners benefit directly from the expertise of industry professionals from KPMG in India, who co-deliver the programme through:

Interactive workshops on project execution and excellence

Real-world case-studies (including the AstraZeneca PMO transformation)

Strategic insights from experienced project-management practitioners

Exposure to industry-recognised tools and frameworks

Learners also receive individual mentorship to design and implement a project end-to-end, ensuring not just theoretical knowledge but hands-on experience and practical confidence.

The curriculum covers a comprehensive range of methodologies, including Agile, Waterfall, Hybrid, and Lean Six Sigma. As part of the complete program offering, learners also receive an additional PMP preparation module, which provides 35 PDUs upon successful completion of the course.

As organisations become more reliant on project-based work and digital transformations accelerate, the need for qualified professionals who can deliver outcomes becomes mission-critical. Imarticus Learning's Project Management Prodegree™ is designed for working professionals and fresh graduates alike, equipping them with the tools, structure and mindset needed to thrive in today's evolving landscape.

Strengthening this vision, Imarticus Learning works closely with industry giants and Fortune 500 companies to co-create and co-deliver programmes that truly elevate the learner experience. These are not just academic modules, they are practical, future-focused learning journeys that help students build the skills needed in an AI-driven world. Through collaborations with global leaders such as KPMG in India, AWS, and PwC, every Prodegree gives learners access to the latest tools, techniques, and real-world technologies shaping modern business today.

About Imarticus Learning

https://imarticus.org/

Imarticus Learning is India's foremost professional education company. It is dedicated to bridging the skill gap through high-quality, industry-relevant education, specialised training, career assistance, and mentorship from industry professionals. Founded in 2012 by Nikhil Barshikar and Sonya Hooja, the company aims to upskill professionals to fulfil various industries' current and upcoming job market demands. The company offers programs that prepare learners for successful careers in finance, data science, analytics, technology, marketing, and management.

Since its inception, the company has impacted over one million careers, placing 75,000+ learners in top MNCs through its association with 3,500+ global hiring partners.

With 20+ offices and training centres across India and a team of 1,000+ skilled professionals, Imarticus Learning continues to drive growth and innovation in the education sector.

