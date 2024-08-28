Imarticus Learning Unveils 2.0 Certified Investment Banking Operations Professional Program (CIBOP™)

VMPL New Delhi [India], August 28: This Investment Banking Operations course has impacted 50,000+ learners in over a decade with a placement record of 85 per cent. The Indian economy is one of the fastest growing in the world, the financial sector witnessing unprecedented expansion and growth. The economic boost is reflected in the investment banking industry, with the market projected to reach US dollar 1,399 billion by 2028 given the surge in capital and liquidity. The interim Budget of 2024 also reflected the sector's future, with the indian government's commitment to promote stability and growth, promising more reforms that will add to the existing stature of the overall financial market.

With a population of 1.4 billion and counting, the domestic market offer lucrative investment opportunities that attract global asset managers and accentuate the demand for skilled professionals in capital raising, mergers, acquisitions, and other financial transactions.

This very demand requires educational institutions and public-private partnership to provide the workforce with the requisite skills to navigate the complexities of investment banking operations.

In this evolving landscape, Imarticus Learning has established itself as the leader in financial education particularly in the investment Banking sector. The institution's flagship program, the Certified Investment Banking Operations Professional (CIBOP™), has been instrumental in preparing learners for over a decade and making them job-ready in today's global scenario.

The revamped CIBOP™ program is a testament to Imarticus Learning's commitment to excellence. Suitable for both fresh graduates and professionals with up to three years of experience, the program offers flexibility and a comprehensive learning environment through 15+ centers across India. Learners can choose between weekend and weekday batches, the curriculum is delivered by faculty with over 15 years of industry experience. The program is a testament to make learners stand out in today's competitive investment banking job market.

Over the last decade, the program has transformed 50,000+ careers with a placement record of 85%. Today, one in ten leaders in the investment banking operations industry is an alumnus of CIBOP™ program. Imarticus Learning is committed to providing top-tier education to prepare and support learners beyond program completion, resulting in the institution's prestigious placements with leading investment banking and Fortune 500 companies. Having more than 1000 hiring partners, Imarticus Learning ensure that every learner get an opportunity to secure a promising career with an average salary of 4 Lacs Per Annum for freshers.

The program is designed to lay a solid foundation for learners with a core focus on financial products, processes, and operations. There will be two specialised tracks i.e., Securities Operations and Wealth Asset Management Operations. The program blends practical training, real-world examples, and case studies curated by global industry veterans to bolster the learning experience.

Nikhil Barshikar, Founder & CEO at Imarticus Learning said, "This Course is the cornerstone of our institution's legacy. It embodies the essence of excellence, knowledge and empowerment in the investment banking domain. With CIBOP™ 2.0 we are dedicated to empowering learners with a comprehensive understanding of the skills required to thrive in today's complex economic landscape and build a successful career in investment banking."

About Imarticus Learning

Imarticus Learning is a leading EdTech company in India, offering high-quality, industry-specific education via innovative technology, specialised training, career assistance, and mentorship from industry professionals. It has impacted over 1,000,000 careers within a decade through leading-edge curriculums, highly experienced faculty, and over 500 global partnerships with leading institutions and corporations. Imarticus Learning seeks to upskill current and future workers to fulfil various industries' job market demands. Its objective is to provide learners with valuable learning experiences, educate them with industry-specific skills, and prepare them to take on multiple job roles in their sector.

Imarticus Learning is renowned for its unique teaching methodology, including immersive live lectures (online and offline), peer-to-peer discussions, hybrid learning modules, industry-focused seminars, capstone projects, guest lectures, and soft skills training. It offers courses that prepare learners for successful careers in data science, analytics, finance, banking, and technology.

