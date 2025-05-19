Imperial College London Brings Back Its Flagship STEMathon in India

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 19: Imperial College London, in collaboration with EduQuest by Silver Fern, proudly announces the launch of the 2nd edition of the Imperial School STEMathon, a premier competition for high school students (ages 15-17) across India. This initiative aims to drive innovationn through STEM, encouraging young minds to create meaningful solutions aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030.

The STEMathon is an activity offered as part of Imperial Global India, the university's new initiative to build research, innovation and education partnerships across India, to nurture a two-way flow of STEMB talent between our two countries and support our growing Indian alumni network. Find out more at imperial.ac.uk/india

The first edition in 2024 witnessed an overwhelming response, with entries flooding in from schools nationwide. The shortlisted 15 teams were invited to Delhi for a two-day finale packed with immersive learning, mentorship from Imperial faculty, and real-time problem-solving challenges. The experience left a lasting impression on both students and educators, setting a high benchmark for STEM-based competitions in the country.

Recognized globally and currently ranked #2 in the world (QS World University Rankings 2025), Imperial College London is known for pushing boundaries in science, engineering, and sustainability. Through the STEMathon, Imperial brings its world-class expertise to Indian classrooms, providing students with the opportunity to explore cutting-edge ideas and turn them into action.

In 2025, the finale moves to Bangalore--India's own Silicon Valley. Scheduled for 22nd and 23rd November, this year's finale promises to be even more dynamic. Bangalore was chosen for its tech-driven atmosphere, making it the perfect backdrop for a competition focused on future-forward innovation.

Round 1 entries are now open, and schools are encouraged to register as many teams as they like. Whether you're a budding engineer, scientist, coder, or problem-solver--this is your stage. The Imperial School STEMathon isn't just another competition. It's a national movement to shape young innovators who care about the world and have the skills to change it.

For more details and to register visit https://campaigns.imperial.ac.uk/stemathon-india/

