Impetus Appoints Samir Gosavi as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Growth

BusinessWire India

Los Gatos (California) [US], July 22: Impetus, a global leader in software-led AI services and solutions, today announced the appointment of Samir Gosavi as its Chief Revenue Officer. Samir joins Impetus as the company continues to expand its AI capabilities and offerings, deepen industry expertise, and accelerate global growth.

With more than 25 years of global leadership experience, Samir brings a proven track record of building and scaling technology businesses. Prior to joining Impetus, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer at LTIMindtree, where he led global business growth and strategic customer relationships. Samir has held senior leadership positions at Zensar Technologies and Infosys, building deep expertise in enterprise transformation, customer success, and global business development. Samir has earned a reputation for building high-performing teams, fostering trusted customer relationships, and delivering sustainable growth.

Samir will lead Impetus' global revenue organization, driving the company's go-to-market strategy, strengthening customer partnerships, expanding its industry footprint, and accelerating the adoption of its data and AI solutions across industries and global markets.

Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Executive Officer at Impetus, said: "This is a defining moment for Impetus as we help enterprises move beyond AI experimentation to enterprise-wide adoption. As we continue to expand our AI offerings and global presence, Samir's experience in scaling technology businesses and building enduring customer relationships will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth."

Samir Gosavi, Chief Revenue Officer at Impetus, said: "This is one of the most exciting times our industry has ever witnessed. Enterprises are moving rapidly from AI ambition to AI at scale, and Impetus is uniquely positioned to help make that transformation a reality. I'm excited to join a company that is not only laying the data and AI foundations for some of the world's largest enterprises but also helping them orchestrate AI to deliver meaningful business outcomes."

Samir's appointment underscores Impetus' commitment to accelerating enterprise AI adoption through industry-specific innovation. As the company expands its Leap AI Solutions Family, it continues to deepen its expertise across Retail, Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and Life Sciences (HLS), Manufacturing, and other industries.

By combining deep domain expertise with software led solutions, Impetus helps enterprises modernize their data foundations, engineer enterprise context, and orchestrate trusted AI systems that deliver measurable business outcomes.

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