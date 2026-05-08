IMTS Institute Launches WILP Course Counselling: Transforming Work-Integrated Learning for Working Professionals in India

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 7: In a significant move to empower India's working professionals, IMTS Institute has officially announced the launch of its Work Integrated Learning Program (WILP). This industry-focused course is designed to help employed individuals upgrade their qualifications without leaving their jobs. The WILP program is gaining nationwide attention as it bridges the gap between academic learning and real-world industry experience.

What is the WILP Course?

The Work Integrated Learning Program (WILP) is a specially designed academic program that allows working professionals to earn a UGC-recognized degree while continuing their employment. It combines online classes, practical training, and project-based learning to ensure students gain both theoretical knowledge and hands-on industry exposure.

Unlike traditional distance learning, WILP focuses on applied learning -- where students directly relate their workplace experience to their academic curriculum.

Why the WILP Course Stands Out

IMTS Institute, with over 17 years of experience in higher education consultancy, has partnered with top UGC, AICTE, and NAAC-approved universities to deliver this program. The institute has helped more than 5,00,000 students across India achieve their academic and career goals.

Key Features of IMTS WILP Program

-UGC Approved Universities

-100% Hybrid and Evening Class Learning Mode

-Flexible Class Timings for working professionals

-Affordable Fee Structure with EMI options

-Globally Recognized Degree

-Dedicated Student Support until course completion

Eligibility Criteria

-Candidates must be working professionals or self-employed

-Minimum qualification: 10+2 for UG courses and a graduation for PG courses

-Minimum 1 year of work experience preferred

-Open to candidates aged 18 years and above

Duration & Mode of Study

-Duration: 1 to 4 years, depending on course level

-Mode: Online classes, weekend sessions, and hybrid learning

-Examinations: Conducted offline or at the designated Campus

Popular Courses Offered Under WILP

Students can pursue a wide range of programs under the WILP framework, including:

-BBA / MBA (Work Integrated)

-B.Com / M.Com (Work Integrated)

-B.Tech / M.Tech (WILP)

-B.A. / M.A. (Work Integrated)

Fees & Scholarships

-Course Fees: Starting from ₹15,000 per year

-EMI Facility available for all working students

Career Opportunities After WILP

A WILP degree opens doors to multiple career growth opportunities, such as:

-Promotions and Salary Hikes

-Career Transition into IT, Management, or Engineering

-Eligibility for Government Jobs

-Higher Studies (PhD or International Programs)

-Entrepreneurship and Startup Opportunities

Why WILP is the Future of Indian Education

India has over 50 crore working professionals, and many of them lack the time to pursue regular degrees. The WILP course by IMTS Institute solves this problem by offering flexibility, affordability, and recognition -- three pillars that today's learners demand.

With increasing competition in the job market, employers now prefer candidates who possess both academic credentials and practical industry experience -- exactly what WILP delivers.

The launch of the WILP Course at IMTS Institute is a major milestone for India's working class, helping them achieve higher education without career interruption. Whether you are aiming for a promotion, a career switch, or personal growth, this program is your perfect choice.

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