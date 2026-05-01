India-Origin World Premium Strengthens Its Presence as A Creator-Led Video-Sharing Platform Under CEO Grishhya Suresh

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 1: As the digital content space continues to evolve, India-origin video-sharing platform World Premium is building a structured ecosystem focused on creators, content quality, and long-term growth. The platform operates under the leadership of CEO Grishhya Suresh, who is guiding its development towards a scalable and creator-oriented model.

World Premium is designed as a modern video-sharing platform where users can create, upload, and engage with short & long form video content. The platform seeks to offer more than just visibility by enabling creators to connect with audiences in a more consistent and meaningful way.

With a focus on delivering a refined user experience, the platform emphasizes curated content, structured discovery, and ongoing creator support. This approach allows both new and experienced creators to find opportunities for growth within a balanced and accessible digital environment.

An important component of World Premium is its built-in advertising framework, developed as part of its internal ecosystem. This feature aims to simplify how brands collaborate with creators by enabling direct engagement and improving transparency in monetization. Through this system, creators can access additional revenue streams, while brands are able to reach audiences with greater precision.

The platform has been developed under Singhaniya Royal Group (SRG), founded by entrepreneur Rudrana Singh. While the foundation of the platform has been established at the group level, its ongoing development and execution are being actively led by CEO Grishhya Suresh.

Speaking about the platform's direction, Grishhya Suresh said,

World Premium is being built as a video-sharing platform where creators can grow beyond basic visibility and access real opportunities. Our focus is on building a dependable digital ecosystem that supports creators and contributes to the evolving digital landscape.

Currently available on leading mobile platforms such as the Google Play Store and App Store, World Premium is steadily expanding its reach, content offerings, and creator network.

Looking ahead, the platform is exploring expansion into news, digital media, and additional content segments, aiming to evolve into a comprehensive content ecosystem. Industry observers believe that platforms adopting a creator-first approach, combined with innovation and transparency, could play an increasingly important role in India's growing digital economy.

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