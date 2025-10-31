India ready to Launch AI-Powered 'Project Triveni' to End Global Hacking Threat

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: Sysman Computers, led by renowned cybersecurity expert Dr. Rakesh Goyal (often referred to as the "Cyber Chowkidar"), said today that he is ready to launch of Project Triveni, an ambitious, AI-based solution poised to revolutionize global web application security. Developed with a fully researched Indian thought process, this automated system is designed not just to find vulnerabilities, but to provide auto-rectification and ultimately eliminate the persistent threat of hacking.

Cybersecurity remains a critical global issue, creating a massive "threat gap" that stifles smooth global commerce. Project Triveni addresses this challenge head-on, delivering an automated solution that transcends the limitations of currently in-vogue, entirely manual techniques.

The Triveni Trinity: AI-Driven Cyber Safety

Project Triveni is built upon a powerful trinity of validated components: Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and SaaS (Software as a Service). The system acts as a web-app vulnerability finder and AI-based auto-rectification tool, offering institutions an effective, automated strategy for the continuous elimination of cyber threats.

"The issue of cybercrime cannot be resolved through techniques based entirely on manual efforts," states Dr. Rakesh Goyal, Director of Sysman Computers and Director-General of the Centre for Research and Prevention of Computer Crimes, India (CRPCC). "To safeguard global commerce and enhance expertise on a global scale, we must leverage the power of automation and AI. Project Triveni is an essential step toward closing that immense global threat gap."

Leadership and Market Potential

Dr. Goyal has extensive and proven credentials in the cybersecurity sector, engaged in IS Audit, Privacy, and Cyber Forensics since 1991. His decades of experience underpin the robust and commercially viable framework of Project Triveni.

The market opportunity for this fully researched project is substantial. Project Triveni projects extraordinary revenue potential.

Dr. Goyal is now actively seeking visionary venture capitalists and enlightened investors to join the mission. This is positioned as an ideal long-run investment in a secure digital future.

"Project Triveni is the Concept of India for the WORLD," added Dr. Goyal. "Backed by proven credentials, we look forward to investors pitching in for this immaculate project to increase our national stake in the global scenario and eliminate cyber crimes once and for all."

About Dr. Rakesh Goyal

Dr. Rakesh Goyal, PhD (Cyber Security) and Director, Sysman Computers, is a Perpetual Student of Information Security and Director-General of the Centre for Research and Prevention of Computer Crimes, India (CRPCC). His credentials include PGDM (IIM-B, Gold Medalist), AMIE (IE, Gold Medalist), CISA, CISM, CFE, and CEng, among others. He is dedicated to building a cyber-safe future globally.

Concept Initiative: Chanakya

Contact:

Email: triveni@sysman.in, rakesh@cyberchowkidar.in

URL: http://www.sysman.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)