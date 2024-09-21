Indian Cancer Genome Atlas Launches the Country's First Comprehensive Cancer Multi-Omics Data Portal

PRNewswire New Delhi [India], September 21: The Indian Cancer Genome Atlas (ICGA) has launched India's first comprehensive cancer multi-omics data portal. This pioneering platform provides open access to clinically correlated data from Indian cancer patients, aimed at transforming cancer research and treatment for Indian populations. Historically, cancer treatments in India have been based on Western data sets. However, cancers in Indian patients can differ significantly at the molecular level. ICGA's mission is to create Indian-specific datasets to help researchers and clinicians develop personalized treatment protocols. This new open-access portal represents a monumental step in revolutionizing cancer research, specifically for Indian patients. The ICGA cancer multi-omics portal is the first in India to offer data that includes DNA, RNA, and protein profiles of breast cancer patients, integrated with clinical outcomes. Currently, the platform consists of data from 50 breast cancer patients, with plans to expand to over 500 patients in the coming year. This data is freely accessible to the global research community under India's PRIDE guidelines, which promote ethical sharing and collaboration in cancer research.

Key Highlights of this portal include:

* India's First Cancer Multi-Omics Data Portal: A comprehensive resource that offers detailed multi-omics data for breast cancer patients, including genomic and proteomic information.

* Based on cBioPortal Platform: Derived from the internationally recognized cBioPortal, this platform ensures seamless integration with global cancer research efforts.

* Initial Dataset from 50 Indian Patients: Provides clinically annotated DNA, RNA, and protein profiles, along with treatment histories and patient outcomes, with an aim to scale up to 500 in a year.

* Free Access Under PRIDE Guidelines: Adhering to responsible and ethical data-sharing practices, the portal is freely accessible to the scientific community.

* A Step Toward Precision Oncology for Indian Patients: This initiative is designed to enable the development of personalized cancer treatments tailored to Indian patients.

* Call for Collaboration: ICGA invites researchers worldwide to contribute and expand the platform, fostering global collaboration in cancer research.

Professor Shekhar C. Mande, Former DG-CSIR, Currently Senior Professor at Savitribai Phule Pune University

"Making this invaluable cancer data publicly accessible marks a pivotal step in accelerating scientific discoveries and enhancing patient outcomes. By openly sharing this data, we are empowering researchers, clinicians, and innovators to collaborate, explore new frontiers, and drive transformative breakthroughs in cancer treatment."

Joint Statement from Dr JC Zenklusen - Director of The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) at the NCI, NIH, USA, and Prof Sunil Badve - Vice Chair, Pathology Cancer Programs, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA

"Fifteen years ago, when we launched TCGA, we could not have foreseen the remarkable progress cancer research would make. It is incredibly exciting to see ICGA advancing so rapidly and taking bold steps in revolutionizing cancer research. Understanding the genome of cancer patients will improve the treatment of Indians not only in India but also worldwide. We, both, encourage others with similar data to actively contribute to ICGA, so this initiative can grow even faster and drive greater breakthroughs."

Dr Anand Deshpande, Chairman and Managing Director at Persistent, and Non-Executive Director at ICGA

"We have made an excellent start with this groundbreaking multi-omics cancer portal. Cancer touches all of us, and the need for more effective, personalized treatments--especially tailored to the unique genetic and environmental factors in India--is urgent. This portal will empower researchers with crucial data to advance customized cancer research for better treatment outcomes. I encourage everyone to contribute and support this vital cause, helping us accelerate progress in the fight against cancer."

About Indian Cancer Genome Atlas (ICGA):

The Indian Cancer Genome Atlas (ICGA) is a national initiative focused on mapping the genomic, transcriptomic, and proteomic landscapes of cancers across India. As a section 8 not-for-profit organization, the ICGA Foundation, operates through a public-private-philanthropic partnership, with active support from over 50 clinicians, researchers, and data analysts. Its mission is to enhance cancer diagnosis and treatment for Indian patients and contribute to the global understanding of cancer biology. The foundation's first project focuses on the multi-omics profiling of breast cancer, with plans to extend this effort to other types of cancer in the future.

https://www.icga.in/

