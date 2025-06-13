Indian Investment into UK At an All Time High

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India] / London [UK], June 13: At a pivotal moment for the UK-India economic corridor, following the signing of the Free Trade Agreement, Grant Thornton, in collaboration with India Global Forum and Confederation of Indian Industry, will launch the latest edition of the India Meets Britain Tracker at IGF London on 18th June. This highly anticipated report will deliver a powerful, data-led narrative of how Indian companies are reshaping the UK economy.

* Grant Thornton's India Meets Britain Tracker 2025 to be unveiled at IGF London on 18 June.

The report will be officially launched during a special session at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, as part of IGF London's flagship programme. With the UK and India ranking as the 6th and 4th largest economies respectively, this report offers an incisive look at one of the world's most strategic investment corridors.

The launch is a cornerstone moment and further builds on IGF's ongoing efforts through the UK-India Future Forum to accelerate high-value collaborations and economic synergies between the two nations. By combining on-the-ground insights with granular data analysis, the report offers a roadmap for deeper engagement and evidence-based policymaking in the UK-India corridor.

Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman of India Global Forum, said: "Indian businesses are no longer just investing abroad - they are transforming global economies. Our collaboration with Grant Thornton provides a powerful lens into this evolution and reinforces IGF's mission to shape and support the UK-India economic partnership with data, dialogue and delivery."

Anuj Chande, Partner and Head of South Asia Business Group at Grant Thornton, added: "Indian companies continue to play a pivotal role in the UK's growth story--from job creation to innovation. This year's tracker showcases their growing diversification, scale and resilience, and reflects the growing maturity and confidence of Indian enterprise on the global stage."

The official report launch will bring together senior business leaders, policymakers, and government representatives from both countries, underscoring the strategic significance of Indian investment in shaping the UK's future economy.

About India Global Forum

India Global Forum tells the story of contemporary India. The pace of change and growth India has set itself is an opportunity for the world. IGF is the gateway for businesses and nations to help seize that opportunity. To know more, click here

Social Media Handles & Hashtag to Follow

Twitter: @IGFUpdates & @manojladwa

LinkedIn: India Global Forum

#IGFLondon

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566069/IGF_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)