IndieVisual Launches dAIrector: From Brief to Professional AI Ad Film in Hours, Not Weeks

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 15: IndieVisual, India's premier tech-first video production studio, today announced the launch of dAIrector, an AI Ad Film Production System built for brand and marketing teams. dAIrector is now available to select organisations through an early access programme.

Most AI video tools are clip generators built for creators. dAIrector is an ad film system built for brands. Marketing teams give it a strategic brief. It builds production-grade video output - brand-consistent, campaign-coherent ad films, across formats, languages, and variants.

Most AI video tools hand you a text box and leave all the hard work to you. You have to arrive with a script already written, creative direction already decided, production judgment already applied - and then the tool executes. dAIrector starts earlier. The marketing team submits a strategic brief - campaign objective, audience, brand guidelines, and brand assets. The AI video production system takes it from there: asking the right questions, working through strategy, scripting, visual direction, and generation in sequence, with the user in control at every stage.

"Every AI video tool starts with a prompt," said Prashanth Naik, Co-founder of IndieVisual. "dAIrector starts with a brief. That distinction is critical. Brand teams don't need another clip generation tool - they need a production system to make complete professional ad films. And yes - not simply 8-second performance clips. They need full-length ad films with consistent, locked characters and settings."

dAIrector is the result of IndieVisual's five-year journey producing 2000 videos for 200 brands, including professional AI video production services, across 50 cities and 10 languages. The production intelligence IndieVisual has been applied across clients, including Philips, Crompton, Zydus, and DSP Mutual Fund, and is now encoded into a system that brand teams can use directly.

Early access is open to brand and marketing teams at enterprises, growth-stage companies, and agencies, in both direct and managed studio formats. Organisations can apply for access to dAIrector, our end-to-end AI video production system.

About IndieVisual

IndieVisual is a tech-first video production company founded in 2021. The company has delivered 2000 productions for 200 brands across India and international markets, operating across 50 cities and 10 languages. IndieVisual's production infrastructure and network span the entirety of India, with a 70% client return rate across its portfolio.

Media Contact

Vineet Khunger

Co-founder, IndieVisual

vineet@indievisual.in

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