Innovative Print Solution Providers Abril Paper Tech Ltd is planning to raise up to Rs. 13.42 crore from a public issue; IPO opens on August 29

PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 28: Surat based, Abril Paper Tech Ltd, a leading manufacturer and supplier of sublimation heat transfer paper, is planning to raise up to Rs. 13.42 crore from its SME public issue. The company has received approval to launch its public issue on SME Platform of Bombay Stock Exchange. The public issue opens for subscription on August 29, 2025 and closes on September 02, 2025. Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager of the issue.

Founded and promoted by Prince Lathiya, Vipul Dobaria, and Ashishvin Lathiya, the company brings over eight years of industry expertise in sublimation and heat transfer paper solutions.

Currently, Abril operates a manufacturing and warehousing facility in Surat with an installed capacity of 600 lakh meters per annum. Post-expansion, the capacity will increase to 1,450 lakh meters per annum, equipped with advanced technology for high-quality sublimation papers designed for digital printing solutions.

The company specializes in sublimation heat transfer paper across multiple GSM specifications, 30, 65, 75, and 90 GSM, catering to diverse applications in printing, garments, textiles, hosiery, curtains, and furniture industries. Further, Abril is planning forward integration by setting up facilities for manufacturing heat transfer paper, specialized frames, and PP sheets, with a strong focus on export markets.

In addition to its strong B2B presence across 17 states in India, Abril plans to strengthen its B2C footprint through online and dealer networks, capitalizing on high-margin opportunities in design printing for cakes, FMCG packaging, and readymade garments.

Commenting on the IPO, Mr. Prince Lathiya, Non-Executive Director, Abril Paper Tech Ltd, said, "This IPO marks an important milestone in our growth journey. We have built a strong foundation in the sublimation and heat transfer paper industry, and the fresh funds will enable us to expand capacity, upgrade technology, and strengthen our market presence. Our vision is to position Abril as a trusted name in high-quality printing solutions and to deliver consistent value to our stakeholders."

The issue aims to raise funds for multiple objectives. Rs 5.40 crores will be utilized towards additional 2 fully automatic sublimation paper coating & slitting machines. Rs. 5.00 crores will be used to meet working capital requirements. Rs 2.01 crores will be used for general corporate purposes whereas Rs 1.01 crore will be used towards IPO expenses.

Highlights:-

* Company plans to raise Rs. 13.42 crore by issuing 22 lakh equity shares at Rs. 61 per share

* Expansion by having additional 2 fully automatic sublimation paper coating and slitting machines and working capital. Capacity will increase from 600 lacs meters to 1450 lacs meters P.A.

* Manufacturing unit is strategically located at Surat, GJ being textile and garment manufacturing hub.

* For FY25 company reported revenue of Rs. 60.91 crore, EIBTA Rs. 2.01 crore and Net Profit of Rs. 1.41 crore

* Sublimation Heat Transfer Papers have wide application as print and design transfer in growing sectors such as furniture decor, home decor, garments, curtains and ceramics.

* Lot size is 2000 shares and for retail investors is 4000 shares, aggregating to investment of Rs 2.44 lakhs

* Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager of the issue

* IPO will open on August 29, 2025 and will close on September 2, 2025

The initial public offering of Rs. 13.42 crore, comprises of a fresh issue of 22,00,000 shares of face value Rs. 10 each. Company has fixed price of Rs. 61 per equity share for the public issue. 1,12,000 shares are reserved for Market Makers and 20,88,000 shares are for public offering. The lot size is 2000 and lot size for retail investors is 2 lots (4000 shares) amounting to investment of Rs 2,44,000. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 3 lots (6000 shares) amounting to Rs.3,66,000. Shareholding post issue will be 79,81,840 shares, which as of now is 57,81,840 shares.

Business Highlights:-

The company's revenue from operations increased by 142 % during the Fiscal 2025 Rs. 60.91 crores from Rs. 25.12 crores during FY 24. EBIDTA increased by 21.43 % for Fiscal 2025 & Fiscal 2024 was Rs. 2.01 crore & Rs. 1.65 crore respectively. Profit after tax increased by 54.82 % for FY25 was Rs 1.41 crore whereas for FY24 the company reported Rs 91.27 lakh profit after tax.

The market capitalization of Abril Paper Tech post IPO is Rs 48.69 crore. As on March 2025, Net Worth of the company was reported at Rs. 10.52 crore and Reserves & Surplus at Rs. 4.74 crore. As on March 2025, ROE of the company was 18.03%, ROCE at 16.38% and RoNW at 13.43%. Shares of the company will be listed on BSE SME platform.

Abril Paper Tech Limited is coming out with its Initial Public Offering (IPO) which opens on August 29, 2025 and closes on September 02, 2025. The company has fixed the issue price at ₹61 per share, with an issue size of 22.00 lakh shares aggregating up to ₹13.42 crore. The minimum lot size for investors is 4,000 shares (2 lots). The shares of Abril Paper Tech Limited are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform, with the tentative listing date set for September 05, 2025.

