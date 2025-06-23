Intellipaat launches India's First DevSecOps Program with Generative & Agentic AI

PRNewswire
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 23: Intellipaat, a global leader in professional upskilling, has launched a groundbreaking transformation of its flagship DevOps program, becoming the first in India to integrate Agentic AI into a structured DevOps curriculum. The program now also includes advanced modules on DevSecOps and Generative AI, ensuring professionals are equipped for the next decade of intelligent automation and secure-by-design infrastructure.
With over 8,000+ professionals trained over the past decade and corporate skilling delivered to industry leaders like Societe Generale, Wipro, TCS, and HCL, Intellipaat has long been a trusted name in DevOps education. This latest evolution addresses a rising demand in job descriptions for professionals skilled in AI-powered DevOps, security automation, and self-healing infrastructure systems.
"DevOps is evolving -- it's no longer just about CI/CD and scripting. The future lies in intelligent, autonomous systems that are secure by default. This enhancement helps professionals stay ahead of that shift," said Diwakar Chittora, Founder & CEO of Intellipaat.
Why This Matters Now
From startups to Fortune 500 companies, businesses are rapidly transitioning to AI-integrated operations. Security breaches, complex infrastructure, and the speed of change demand DevOps professionals who can:
* Embed security at every phase of the development lifecycle
* Use LLMs like ChatGPT and GitHub Copilot for infrastructure automation
* Work with Agentic AI that can observe, reason, and act -- reducing response time, improving uptime, and ensuring compliance
A scan of current job listings shows that DevSecOps, AI for Ops, and autonomous incident management are no longer emerging skills -- they're expected.
What's New in the Curriculum
DevSecOps
Hands-on training with devsecops tools such as:
* Gitleaks, DefectDojo, Software Composition Analysis
* Open Policy Agent (OPA), AWS Secrets Manager, and Vault
Generative AI for DevOps
Learners use GenAI to:
* Generate Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC)
* Automate CI/CD pipeline creation and documentation
* Query cloud platforms and monitoring tools using natural language
Agentic AI in DevOps
Explore how agentic frameworks and tools like:
* LangChain, ReAct, and OpenDevin can manage infrastructure, auto-resolve incidents, and deploy environments -- all with minimal human input.
Career Transitions That Inspire
Thousands of Intellipaat learners have successfully transitioned into high-demand roles in Cloud and DevOps. Among them are freshers who landed their first DevOps jobs right after completing the program -- including learners who secured a DevOps role within just three months of course completion.
About Intellipaat
Intellipaat is a trusted global provider of industry-aligned professional education in DevOps, cloud computing, data science, cybersecurity, and AI/ML. With a community of over 2 million learners, Intellipaat collaborates with top universities and global enterprises to deliver outcome-driven learning for tomorrow's workforce.
