Introducing Score10: Revolutionizing Tenant Scoring for a Seamless Rental Experience

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 14: Beatroot Finserv Pvt Ltd., a Hyderabad-based fintech start-up is thrilled to announce the official launch of Score10™, a cutting-edge tenant scoring platform set to redefine the landscape of the rental industry.

In an era where the rental market is evolving rapidly, Score10™ emerges as a game-changer, providing landlords, property managers, and real estate professionals with a comprehensive solution to streamline the tenant screening process. Leveraging advanced technology and data analytics, Score10™ ensures a seamless and efficient experience for both landlords and tenants.

Key Features of Score10™:

1. Advanced Scoring Algorithm: Score10™ employs a sophisticated scoring algorithm that considers various factors to assess tenant reliability and financial stability. This results in a more accurate and predictive evaluation of potential tenants.

2. Instantaneous Results: Say goodbye to prolonged waiting times. Score10™ delivers rapid tenant screening results, enabling property owners to make informed decisions swiftly.

3. Comprehensive Tenant Profiles: Gain access to detailed tenant profiles, including credit history, rental payment records, and employment verification. This comprehensive data empowers landlords to make well-informed decisions based on a tenant's overall financial health.

4. User-Friendly Interface: Score10™ is designed with user convenience in mind on WhatsApp. Its intuitive interface makes it easy for landlords and property managers to navigate, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

5. Secure and Compliant: Data security is top priority. Score10™ adheres to the highest industry standards for data protection, ensuring the privacy and security of sensitive information and is an ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified Company.

Beatroot Finserv CEO, Narayana Swaroop, expressed enthusiasm about the platform's potential impact on the rental industry, stating, "With Score10™, we aim to elevate the tenant screening process by providing a tool that not only simplifies the workflow for property owners but also enhances the overall rental experience. Our commitment to innovation and excellence has driven the development of a platform that meets the evolving needs of the market."

As of 14/02/2024, Score10™ is available for use, and Beatroot Finserv invites landlords, property managers, and real estate professionals to explore the platform and experience the future of tenant scoring.

