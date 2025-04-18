ITC to Acquire Mother Sparsh, Strengthening its Play in the Natural Baby Care Segment

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18: ITC Limited has announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire the balance 73.5% stake in Mother Sparsh Baby Care Private Limited, a premium Ayurvedic and natural baby care brand. This strategic move strengthens ITC's commitment to building a portfolio of purpose-led, consumer-centric brands, aligned with the evolving aspirations of Indian consumers.

ITC to invest Rs 81 crore through combination of primary subscription and secondary share purchase. Post this, ITC's total investment in Mother Sparsh will stand at around Rs 126 crore.

Operating in the premium baby care space, Mother Sparsh offers a wide range of Ayurvedic and natural products across personal care, health and hygiene, and expert baby care. Its digital-first approach, trusted brand image, and presence across its own D2C platform and leading e-commerce channels have contributed to its strong growth--achieving an annual revenue run rate of over Rs 110 crore

Mother Sparsh, an associate company of ITC since 2021, has established itself as a trusted name among Indian mothers for its natural and Ayurvedic baby care products. The company's offerings span baby personal care, health and hygiene, and expert solutions, all rooted in traditional Indian knowledge and a strong digital-first approach.

The acquisition is in line with ITC's 'ITC Next' vision articulated by Chairman Sanjiv Puri, which focuses on crafting a future-ready portfolio, tapping into high-growth segments and digital-first businesses.

Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business Division, ITC Limited, said, said, "This acquisition is an exciting opportunity, aligned with our aspiration to build a formidable portfolio of future ready, best-in-class innovative offerings that delights Indian consumers. Mother Sparsh in a true spirit of entrepreneurship, has created a reputed brand with Indian ethos in the natural baby care space, powered by an assortment of innovative products and a robust digital ecosystem."

Himanshu, Founder & CEO, Mother Sparsh, added, "We are delighted that ITC, who came on board as an early investor, is now taking Mother Sparsh to the next level. This partnership is a testament to the brand's potential in the fast-growing natural baby care segment. We're confident that ITC's institutional strengths will help serve the evolving needs of Indian mothers for generations to come."

The acquisition will be completed over a period of 2-3 years and Mother Sparsh team including Himanshu, Founder & CEO will continue to operate the business during this period.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)