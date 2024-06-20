Janitri and IPE Global-led TechPAD Join Forces to Combat Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Rates Globally

ATK

New Delhi [India], June 20: Janitri, a leading medtech company specialising in advanced pregnancy monitoring devices, has partnered with TechPAD, an IPE Global-led initiative that provides financial and technical support to scale up health technologies and innovations in India. Together, Janitri and TechPAD, aim to address the pressing issue of maternal and neonatal mortality rates (MMR and NMR) worldwide. This strategic collaboration, open to potential investors, will leverage innovative technologies and expert consultancy to significantly reduce MMR and NMR and improve global maternal and child healthcare outcomes.

According to recent statistics, the global maternal mortality rate stands at 223 deaths per 100,000 live births, while the neonatal mortality rate is at 30 per 1000 live births. These alarming figures underscore the urgent need for practical solutions to prevent maternal and neonatal deaths. The lack of access to monitoring devices and timely decision-making often leads to preventable stillbirths and contributes to high MMR and NMR rates with limited prospects for improvement.

Janitri Innovations, with its cutting-edge medical-grade pregnancy monitoring devices and software solutions, is uniquely positioned to make a significant impact on maternal and child healthcare outcomes. These advanced technologies, designed for both clinical settings and homes, enable crucial vitals monitoring, centralised data collection, and remote monitoring capabilities. This empowers healthcare providers to make informed decisions and intervene promptly, potentially leading to a significant reduction in MMR and NMR rates. This unique position of Janitri Innovations instil confidence in the effectiveness of its solutions.

IPE Global, renowned for its expertise in international development consulting, is a key partner in this strategic collaboration through its initiative, TechPAD. Offering holistic support to develop, implement, and expand health technologies, the initiative focuses on supporting healthcare technologies with business intelligence, technical, clinical, and commercial validations, certifications, intellectual property, business advisory, fundraising, market access, and global expansion. Through this partnership, Janitri and IPE Global-led TechPAD are committed to combining their strengths to implement comprehensive strategies aimed at reducing MMR and NMR globally. This joint effort holds the promise of a healthier future for mothers and newborns worldwide, instilling a sense of hope and optimism in the global health community.

Commenting on the partnership, Arun Agarwal, Founder of Janitri, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Lack of critical vitals monitoring and early decision-making during pregnancy, labour and newborn phase is one of the reasons for mortality and morbidities. The advanced monitoring and comprehensive software solutions are needed for timely decision making and effective patient care. By partnering with IPE Global, Janitri is poised to revolutionise maternal healthcare. We aim to raise awareness and deliver affordable, convenient solutions to monitor the health of mothers and babies, paving the way to significantly reduce maternal and neonatal mortality rates worldwide."

Ashwajit Singh, Founder and Managing Director, IPE Global added, "At IPE Global, we are dedicated to driving positive change in global health outcomes. Partnering with Janitri, through IPE Global-led TechPAD initiative, allows us to harness the power of technology to improve maternal and child healthcare on a global scale. Together, we are confident that we can significantly reduce maternal and neonatal mortality rates and ensure a healthier future for mothers and newborns worldwide."

Janitri:

Janitri Innovations is a leading medtech company specialising in advanced pregnancy monitoring devices and software solutions. With a commitment to leveraging technology to improve maternal and child healthcare outcomes, Janitri offers innovative solutions for healthcare providers and expectant mothers worldwide.

IPE Global Limited

IPE Global is an international development consulting group - the largest in South Asia - providing technical assistance and solutions for equitable development and sustainable growth in developing countries. Headquartered in New Delhi, India with seven international offices in Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Kenya, the Philippines and the United Kingdom, the Group offers a range of integrated, innovative and high-quality consulting services across several sectors and practices. These include Health, Nutrition & WASH, Social Economic Empowerment, Urban & Infrastructure Growth and, Education & Skills Development to name a few. IPE Global has successfully undertaken over 1000 assignments in over 100 countries and, over the years, has transformed the lives of over 600 million people globally.

TechPAD

TechPAD, led by IPE Global, is dedicated to accelerating the growth of solutions and services to achieve sustainable impact. It offers holistic support to develop, implement and expand health technologies, focusing on areas like business intelligence, technical, clinical, and commercial validations, certifications, intellectual property, business advisory, fundraising, market access, and global expansion. Through specialised services, TechPAD helps innovators and entrepreneurs overcome industry challenges, grow faster, and significantly improve healthcare delivery.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)