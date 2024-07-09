JBCN Learners Achieve Outstanding Results in IBDP Examination

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9: JBCN International School proudly announces the outstanding successful exam results of our learners in the recent International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) examination for the class of 2023-2024. A total of 31 learners across JBCN International School Parel & Oshiwara campus took the examination and we take immense pride to share that we have achieved an impressive average score of 37 and 34 at Oshiwara and Parel respectively. This is notably higher than the global average DP score of 30.32 points.

Our pass rate across both campuses is 100% vs the Global pass rate of 80%. The highest score secured is 42/45. Another notable achievement is 40% of our learners in the Oshiwara campus secured 3 out of 3 points in Core subjects i.e. Theory of Knowledge (TOK) and Extended Essay. 64.4 % of higher level subject learners and 60.0% of the standard level subject learners were graded 6 or 7 at JBCN International School, Oshiwara. 25% of the Parel cohort also received full bonus points. 40% of the higher level subject learners and 35% of the standard level subject learners were graded 6 or 7 at JBCN International School, Parel.

Here's a link to the video encapsulating all data mentioned in the release & images of our learners.

These exceptional results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our learners, who have shown remarkable resilience and commitment throughout their academic journey. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our faculty members for their unwavering support and to the families for their relentless encouragement and involvement.

Kunal Dalal, Managing Director, JBCN Education, said, "We are ecstatic with the results and incredibly proud of our learners' achievements. The success of our learners is a reflection of their perseverance, the dedication of our faculty, and the strong support system from their parents. I wish them continued success in all their future endeavours and are confident they will continue to excel."

We are confident that this rigorous framework, recognized and respected by the world's leading universities, will develop the whole learner, helping them to thrive physically, intellectually, emotionally, and ethically. As we celebrate these exceptional achievements, we look forward to the bright futures ahead for our graduates.

JBCN Education has been a pioneering organisation in the field of education for over three decades. JBCN Education has a network of five International Schools across Borivali, Parel, Oshiwara, Chembur and Mulund in Mumbai that offer a range of curricula viz. the IB's (PYP & DP), CAIE (CP, IGCSE, A levels) & ICSE. With a strong base of over 5000 learners and 700 plus globally trained teachers, JBCN Education provides unparalleled education which serves as a cornerstone for lifelong learning.

Founded by Pinky Dalal, JBCN Education is powered by a dynamic team driven by a strong vision and incorporates cutting-edge educational practices embraced globally. Its Managing Directors, Kunal Dalal, and Hemali Dalal have synergized their expertise and experience in school management, finance, banking, and marketing towards creating a premier group of educational institutions. These institutions aim to create a future legacy of learners who are the Changemakers of tomorrow.

