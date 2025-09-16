K Raheja Corp Homes: A Legacy of Luxury and Quality

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 16: With an expertise of over six decades, K Raheja Corp Homes, the residential arm of K Raheja Corp, has established itself as a pioneer in India's premium luxury real estate. Renowned for delivering projects ahead of schedule, the brand stands out for its customer-centric approach, uncompromising quality, and innovative designs, consistently raising the benchmarks of excellence across the industry.

With a footprint across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Goa, K Raheja Corp Homes has become synonymous with quality delivery, benchmark luxury living, world-class amenities, and contemporary architecture. Known for crafting landmark residences that blend art, innovation, and engineering, the brand focuses on building sustainable, resident-focused communities that homeowners cherish and buyers trust. Having delivered homes to over 8500 families, it has established a strong foundation as a leader in India's residential real estate landscape.

In Mumbai, K Raheja Corp Homes has delivered marquee residences such as Raheja Vivarea in Mahalaxmi and Raheja Artesia in Worli, to name a few. Raheja Vivarea in Bangalore and Raheja Vihar in Mumbai showcase the brand's vision of modern, integrated living. Each of these iconic projects reflects the brand's commitment to timely delivery and enduring craftsmanship. More than just developments, they are thriving communities built to stand the test of time amidst the vibrancy of city life.

The brand has deepened its commitment to Pune, with landmark residences across the city. In South Pune, developments such as Raheja Vistas, Stellar, Reserve, Sterling, Galaxy, and Helios highlight its legacy of excellence, while in West Pune, Raheja Viva reflects the brand's focus on creating exceptional nature-centric communities that embody luxury, lifestyle, and design excellence.

With its latest acquisition in Mahalunge under KRC Queens, a subsidiary of K Raheja Corp, is set to shape the next chapter of West Pune's growth. As the city emerges as one of India's most dynamic real estate hubs, the brand will introduce Mahalunge's most luxurious residential address yet.

With precision in execution, innovation in design, and an unwavering commitment to enhancing customer experiences, K Raheja Corp Homes is redefining India's luxury real estate landscape. As the footprint expands into new neighbourhoods, the brand's focus remains on creating exceptional communities that elevate modern living while honouring the essence of each location.

