Keycentrix and UST Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Innovation and Scale

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 9: UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced its partnership with Keycentrix, a leading provider of pharmacy software and technology solutions, to enhance Keycentrix's product suite, expand market reach, and increase value for customers. Collaboration will leverage UST expertise to enhance functionality and efficiency for Keycentrix's advanced pharmacy solutions.

With this strategic alliance, Keycentrix is better positioned to deliver next-level pharmacy solutions that harness innovation, advanced technology, and accelerated go-to-market capabilities. This partnership will enable Keycentrix to scale its offerings and serve a broader range of customers, while upholding its commitment to delivering exceptional support and service to its loyal customer base.

"We are excited to partner with UST, whose reputation in the technology space speaks for itself. UST's focus on innovation and their proven track record in building scalable tech solutions will allow us to enhance our capabilities and meet the demands of a rapidly changing market. This partnership aligns with our commitment to continuous improvement and delivering exceptional value to our customers," said Binny John, President, Keycentrix.

"UST is thrilled to collaborate with Keycentrix to meet the evolving needs of the pharmacy market. Our expertise in cloud-native architecture and cutting-edge technology solutions across both on-premise and SaaS environments will enable Keycentrix to deliver a world-class experience to their clients, enhancing both performance and scalability," said Vivek Sarin, Senior Vice President, UST.

Keycentrix and UST will work to unlock exciting growth opportunities, foster new technological breakthroughs, and create a stronger foundation for future innovation in the pharmacy space.

About keycentrix™:

Keycentrix™ is a premier provider of business-enhancing software and technology for pharmacies. For more than 50 years, our powerful and affordable solutions have helped retail, infusion, direct-to-consumer, mail-order, and specialty pharmacies thrive. Our award-winning Newleaf® pharmacy operating software, Sendkey® communication platform, and Flextrax point-of-sale system allow you to run better, smarter, and faster while maintaining the highest quality patient and prescriber care. Learn more at www.keycentrix.com.

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R & D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients' organizations--delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact--touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com .

