KLH Global Business School Drives AI Dialogue Through AI Leadership Summit 2026

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 29: KLH Global Business School successfully hosted the AI Leadership Summit 2026, bringing senior industry leaders from leading multinational corporations to explore the rapidly evolving landscape of Artificial Intelligence and AI Governance across FinTech, InsurTech, Retail Technology. Organised in collaboration with the IIT Kharagpur Alumni Association, Hyderabad Chapter, and Astravion AI, the summit served as a vibrant platform for meaningful dialogue between academia, industry, and policymakers.

The summit witnessed participation from an impressive team comprising technology leaders, entrepreneurs, researchers, and senior executives representing organizations including Deloitte Consulting, Tata Consultancy Services, Bank of America, Thoughtworks, Novartis, JP Morgan Chase, Survey of India, BHEL, TechBulls, DeepTraq AI, Optificial Labs, Tavant, KODRYX AI, Ashland, Serene Business Solutions, Aptmize Systems, KITS Warangal, University of Hyderabad, JNTU Hyderabad, and other leading institutions and enterprises. Their collective expertise provided participants with valuable perspectives on the importance of AI Governance in transforming businesses, financial services, customer experiences, and digital innovation.

Speaking on the occasion, Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President, KL Deemed to be University, said, "Artificial Intelligence is transforming every sector of society, creating opportunities that demand both technological excellence and responsible leadership. Through initiatives like the AI Leadership Summit 2026, we aim to build stronger partnerships between academia and industry while preparing students to become innovators, entrepreneurs, and ethical AI Tech leaders capable of addressing real-world challenges.

The summit emphasized that Artificial Intelligence is no longer merely a technological innovation but a strategic enabler of economic growth, educational transformation, responsible governance, and scientific advancement. Speakers consistently highlighted the importance of Responsible AI, AI Governance, human oversight, and industry-academia collaboration to ensure AI is implemented ethically, transparently, and effectively. The discussions also underscored that universities must transition from traditional teaching approaches to AI-enabled, project-based, and industry-driven education to prepare graduates for the future workforce.

The distinguished speakers shared insights into AI-powered financial services, intelligent banking systems, fraud detection, predictive analytics, insurance innovation, customer-centric retail technologies, enterprise AI adoption, and emerging opportunities for startups and future professionals alongside ethical and responsible governing rules and regulations. Interactive panel discussions and networking sessions encouraged knowledge exchange, industry collaboration, and exploration of practical AI applications across diverse sectors.

The summit was attended by senior university leaders, including Dr. N. Venkatram, Pro Vice Chancellor; Dr. Srinath, Dean, Skilling; and Dr. Anand Bethapudi, Dean, KLH Global Business School, along with faculty members, industry experts, researchers, and staff.

The AI Leadership Summit concluded with a strong commitment to deepening industry-academia collaboration to drive innovation, research, and future-ready talent development. For KLH Global Business School, the summit underscored the importance of integrating artificial intelligence across teaching, research, and institutional strategy. By fostering interdisciplinary collaboration, strengthening industry partnerships, and promoting responsible AI adoption through ethical governance and AI literacy, the institution aims to equip graduates with the knowledge, skills, and leadership capabilities required to thrive in an AI-driven global economy.

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