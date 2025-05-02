Koyal.AI Debuts in Waves 2025, to Redefine Music Videos Using Generative AI

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2: Koyal, a next-generation GenAI audio-to-video storytelling platform, was seen live in action in the series of music videos launched during the inaugural day at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 in Mumbai.

Koyal transforms audio tracks into rich, emotive video narratives using state-of-the-art AI models that extract emotions, context, and storytelling elements directly from music.

Playback singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan and Music maestro A.R. Rahman have collaborated with Koyal in making and supporting the video creation for the Waves Album. The collaboration also features artists Ricky Kej and Meet Brothers. This project highlights Koyal's unmatched ability to transform audio tracks into rich, emotive video narratives using state-of-the-art AI models that extract emotions, context, and storytelling elements directly from music. With its multimodal AI suite and state-of-the-art (SOTA) character consistency, Koyal is setting new benchmarks for how artists and creators visualize their work.

Speaking about the AI application, Founders of Koyal, the sister-brother duo Gauri Agarwal and Mehul Agarwal, graduates of MIT and Carnegie Mellon University, with research experience at Meta said, "With its multimodal AI suite and state-of-the-art (SOTA) character consistency, Koyal is setting new benchmarks for how artists, creators and production houses can visualize their work. Koyal is here to democratize storytelling. Our technology reduces cost, time, and effort while empowering to visualize their music and stories in all formats like never before."

Koyal eliminates traditional barriers of cost, time, and complexity, enabling musicians, podcasters, and brands to effortlessly generate studio-quality videos at scale.

Koyal proprietary personalization engine, CHARCHA, presented at NeurIPS 2024, underpins its video generation magic -- ensuring contextually aware and artist-specific outputs. Already working with partners such as Universal Music India, Grammy/Oscar-winning artists, 101India.com and US Premier League, Koyal is poised to disrupt the global content creation space.

The first World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), a milestone event for the Media & Entertainment (M & E) sector, is being hosted by the Government of India in Mumbai, Maharashtra, from May 1 to 4, 2025.

For more information, visit koyal.ai.

