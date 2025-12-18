Krishna Ayurveda's "She Care Juice" Enters Clinical Study Phase

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 18: Keeping in mind the holistic health needs of women and today's evolving lifestyles, Krishna Ayurveda's specialized product "She Care Juice" has now officially entered the clinical study phase. Developed using traditional Ayurvedic herbs, this formulation has been designed to support women's energy levels, hormonal balance, and emotional well-being.

Krishna Ayurveda has previously conducted clinical research on its popular product "Diabic Care Juice," which delivered positive results in terms of both effectiveness and safety. These outcomes further strengthened the brand's research-driven and evidence-based approach. With a diverse portfolio of over 120 Ayurvedic products, the brand continues to present reliable health solutions by blending ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with modern scientific validation.

The objective of the new clinical study for "She Care" is to scientifically evaluate the product's efficacy, user experience, and safety. This step highlights the brand's commitment to ensuring that every product is not only rooted in tradition but also supported by structured research and clinical evidence.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Shravan Daga, Founder of Krishna Ayurveda, said:

"Our goal is to offer Ayurvedic solutions for women's health that are both natural and scientifically validated. 'She Care' is an extension of this commitment, where tradition meets modern research to pave the way for better and more reliable outcomes."

