Krishna eye centre unveils State-of-the-art Comprehensive eye care

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: Krishna Eye Centre, a prominent unit of the ASG Group of Hospitals, has proudly unveiled its latest Contoura Vision Laser machine, enhancing its capability to provide comprehensive eye care. Founding directors Dr Sonia and Dr Gul Nankani shared insights about the new facility, which spans 7,000 sq. ft. and is equipped with advanced technology to treat a wide range of eye conditions. KEC offers specialized treatments across various subspecialties of ophthalmology, including Cataract, Cornea, Glaucoma, Pediatric, Retina, and Squint, supported by a team of renowned ophthalmologists. The centre also features an in-house optical showroom and pharmacy, ensuring that all eye-related needs can be met under one roof.

Dr Gul Nankani emphasized the vision of Krishna Eye Centre, stating, "Our goal is to serve all classes of patients with the latest technology, embodying our motto: 'Seeing is Believing.' Since our inception, we have catered to over 100,000 patients from India and abroad, establishing a reputation for advanced cataract surgeries that significantly reduce dependence on glasses."

The newly acquired Contoura Vision Laser machine represents a leap forward in LASIK technology, offering superior visual quality and spectacle freedom. Unlike traditional LASIK procedures that merely correct refractive errors, Contoura Vision enhances the visual experience by mapping 22,000 unique points on the cornea, akin to fingerprints. This technology creates a 3D image, allowing the laser to polish the cornea selectively, resulting in improved vision quality.

The procedure is swift, taking only 10 minutes to complete, with a recovery time of just 24-48 hours.

In addition to advanced surgical options, Krishna Eye Centre stands out for its comprehensive management of Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS), a growing concern as digital media usage increases. With over 750 million internet users in India, 70 per cent of whom experience CVS symptoms such as headache and eye strain, KEC offers unique evaluation and treatment methods.

Patients presenting external symptoms like redness and irritation are assessed using the LipiView and LipiFlow machines, which provide an in-depth analysis of the tear film's layers. This advanced technology enables effective treatment of clogged glands, promoting the secretion of high-quality tears.

For those experiencing internal symptoms such as headache and eye strain, KEC employs a patented software program called Bynocs. This engaging 10-day program offers targeted exercises that can be performed at home or in the office, ensuring lasting relief from symptoms.

With its innovative approach to eye care, Krishna Eye Centre has successfully treated thousands of patients suffering from CVS and aims to continue leading the way in comprehensive eye health solutions.

Krishna Eye Centre, part of the ASG Group of Hospitals, is dedicated to providing cuttiedge eye care services. With a focus on advanced technology and patient-centered care, KEC strives to improve the visual health of individuals in Mumbai and beyond.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)