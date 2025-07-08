L & T Finance Ltd. Launches a Comprehensive Financial Awareness Drive

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8: L & T Finance Ltd. (LTF), one of the leading Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) in the country, has launched a comprehensive financial awareness drive aimed at empowering diverse communities across India.

The initiative will deliver vital information to a wide spectrum of target groups, ensuring that diverse populations have the knowledge and tools to navigate financial decisions confidently and securely. LTF will specifically focus on reaching and benefiting rural women, senior citizens, both rural and urban youth, self-employed individuals, salaried professionals, and students with this initiative.

The campaign will address a broad range of essential financial topics, providing practical guidance and promoting responsible financial behaviour. Key themes include RBI-mandated customer rights, account operation guidelines, and loan management education amongst others. Furthermore, the Company will promote essential aspects such as safeguarding digital banking and online transactions, especially in rural communities, and combating digital fraud.

Mr. Raju Dodti, Chief Operating Officer at LTF, said, "At L & T Finance Ltd., we recognise the critical importance of financial literacy in empowering individuals and building a financially secure society. This initiative reflects our commitment to providing accessible and practical knowledge across diverse communities, enabling them to navigate the evolving financial landscape with confidence and resilience. By leveraging a multi-channel approach and engaging content, we aim to reach out to about 6.5 Crore individuals so they can make informed decisions and protect themselves from frauds."

To maximise the reach and effectiveness of the initiative, LTF will employ a strategic multi-channel approach, integrating owned and digital platforms with community engagement. This will involve establishing a dedicated online page for financial literacy on the corporate website, deploying timely awareness campaigns through push and in-app notifications, engaging diverse audiences through targeted and interactive social media content, delivering concise and actionable information directly to customers via SMS and WhatsApp messaging, and expanding reach and impact through on-the-ground activations facilitated by the Digital Sakhi program, ensuring information reaches even the most remote communities.

In addition, the Company will effectively utilise LTF's established risk awareness mascot, 'Sachet Kumar,' and its widely recognised campaign tagline, 'Jaankar Baniye Savdhaan Rahiye,' to deliver crucial messages on financial fraud prevention in a memorable and impactful way. LTF will also employ visually engaging comic strips to illustrate complex fraud scenarios and prevention techniques in an easy-to-understand format; publishing informative articles that provide detailed explanations of specific financial topics, offering valuable resources for those seeking deeper knowledge; and developing dynamic and informative videos to enhance understanding of complex financial concepts through clear visuals and concise explanations.

L & T Finance Ltd. (LTF) ( www.LTFINANCE.com ) formerly known as L & T Finance Holdings Ltd., (LTFH) is a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), offering a range of financial products and services. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has been rated 'AAA' -- the highest credit rating for NBFCs -- by four leading rating agencies. It has also received leadership scores and ratings by global and national Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating providers for its sustainability performance. The Company has been certified as a Great Place To Work® and has also won many prestigious awards for its flagship CSR project - "Digital Sakhi"- which focuses on women's empowerment and digital and financial inclusion. Under Right to Win, being in the 'right businesses' has helped the Company become one of the leading financiers in key Retail products. The Company is focused on creating a top-class, digitally enabled, Retail finance company as part of the Lakshya 2026 plan. The goal is to move the emphasis from product focus to customer focus and establish a robust Retail portfolio with quality assets, thus creating a Fintech@Scale while keeping ESG at the core. Fintech@Scale is one of the pillars of the Company's strategic roadmap - Lakshya 2026. The Company has around 2.6 Crore customer database, which is being leveraged to cross-sell, up-sell, and identify new customers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)