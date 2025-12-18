LEGO® India brings the holiday cheer as LEGO® Winter Playground returns

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 18: As the festive season lights up the country, LEGO® India is making celebrations even more magical with the return of the immersive LEGO® Winter Playground in Mumbai, Kochi, and Bengaluru from December 19. Designed for kids aged 5 and above, the experience is expected to attract 10,000 attendees with hands-on creativity and unforgettable holiday memories.

Adding to the celebration, Neha Dhupia is set to be at the LEGO® Winter Playground in Mumbai on December 20. She will interact with kids and encourage them as they tackle the fun-filled challenges. The LEGO® Winter Playground will be hosted across - R City Mall, Ghatkopar, Mumbai (December 19 - January 1), Lulu Mall, Kochi (December 19-28), and Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru (December 19-28).

Helping kids foster essential lifelong skills like problem solving, resilience, the experience will help create memories that last beyond the festive season with engaging experiences, including:

- A 22-foot LEGO® Christmas Tree: Kids can build colorful brick ornaments using prompt cards and help decorate a towering 22-foot LEGO® Christmas Tree centerpiece.

- High-energy Brick Games Arena: Children race against the clock in fun, fast-paced LEGO® challenges that test their aim, memory, and building skills

- Design your own Santa Sleigh: Young builders imagine and construct a modern Santa sleigh, then send it down a zip-line track to see how their design performs.

- Decorate the LEGO® Santa House: Kids use baseplates, decor references, and bricks to style a cozy LEGO® Santa House with festive details

- Minifigure Hunts & Decor Build Stations: Children follow themed clues to find hidden minifigures and then create their own holiday decorations at guided build stations.

- Festive Photo Booth & LEGO® Santa: Families can strike a pose at a themed photo spot and meet the LEGO® Santa mascot for memorable pictures at scheduled intervals.

- Exclusive LEGO® merchandise to take home: Kids can take the fun home with a range of LEGO® sets and special giveaways available at the on-site store and POS counter.

"Across India, the holidays are fast becoming an opportunity for parents to invest in quality time and engagement for their children over just filling wish lists," said Bhavana Mandon, Country Manager, LEGO® India. "With the LEGO® Winter Playground, it's our moment to celebrate children through hands-on PLAY, encouraging creativity and learning, bringing families together, and creating experiences that build skills and lasting connections."

Winter Playground events across India form part of the LEGO® Group's worldwide holiday celebration, which includes a festive campaign film starring Tom Holland, a brand-new LEGO® animated short film created by award-winning director Steve Ayson, and special festive performances by the LEGO® Holiday Choir. Together, these global initiatives aim to spark imagination, creativity, and help create shared family play values brought to life for Indian families through the LEGO® Winter Playground.

Families eager to give their kids (and themselves) a holiday packed with creativity, laughter, and unforgettable memories can book their tickets now on BookMyShow.com.

