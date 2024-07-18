MAAC Successfully Concludes a First of its Kind Gen AI Powered Tech Challenge - "Deadline: A Motion Comic Showdown"

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: MAAC, a premiere institute and a pioneer in high-end 3D animation Gaming & VFX training, organized Deadline: A Motion Comic Showdown Powered by Gen AI for the students of MAAC, pan India. The theme for this Creative Challenge was "Mythology & History," which commenced on 23rd May 2024 and concluded in the evening of June 7th 2024. The event comprised a creative challenge where students relentlessly worked in teams and created 120 seconds of Motion Comics. During the event, the participating students received masterclasses introducing them to Digital Comics, art generation with artificial intelligence and how to make motion comics. Generative AI has significantly aided creators by streamlining their workflows, providing inspiration, and automating tedious tasks. It has empowered students to push the boundaries of their creativity, resulting in high-quality and innovative motion comics. It has also helped students to enhance their creative process. The challenge focused on utilizing Generative AI to create artwork, with students employing advanced tools such as MidJourney, Leonardo, ChatGPT and Google translators. This challenge seamlessly blended Generative AI with traditional software like Photoshop, After Effects and Premiere, allowing participants to enhance their creative process and achieve exceptional results / creative outputs. As part of this Creative challenge, the students got to witness a one-of-a-kind experience working towards an output of Motion Comics using Generative AI tools.

The Creative Challenge saw high participation, with over 155+ teams (4 students per team totalling 620 students) collectively created over 18600 seconds of motion comics.

Several key technological and market drivers are propelling the animation, VFX, Gaming & Comics (AVGC) industry forward, creating emerging opportunities. Advances in Generative AI, AR, VR, XR, and virtual production are transforming how content is created and consumed. These innovations enable richer, more immersive experiences that captivate audiences worldwide. The design of this tech challenge is based on the 360 Degree Skills Advantage principle of MAAC which puts student's skills & talent to test and evaluates their preparedness for jobs in an industry that is ever-evolving. Through these tech challenges, MAAC focusses not only on technical training but also fostering an environment of continuous learning and innovation.

Kallol Mukherjee, Executive Vice President, International Business, Domestic MAAC & Aptech Learning said, "Deadline: A Motion Comic Showdown represents a ground-breaking creative challenge where our students embrace new age advancements in technology, acquiring smarter skillsets. MAAC takes pride in pioneering this approach. Instead of shying away from Generative AI, we harness its power to elevate our students' capabilities and redefine creative boundaries. Generative AI has revolutionized workflows by offering inspiration, automating tasks and enhancing creativity. This initiative highlights MAAC's commitment to nurturing talent and preparing students for dynamic careers in the Media & Entertainment Industry. I am delighted to see our MAAC students not only embracing Gen AI in their day-to-day learning but also faring so well in tech challenges such as Deadline."

Winners of this tech challenge will be receiving Certification of Merit. Additionally, all student participants will be granted a certificate of participation.

Through its top-notch curriculum and comprehensive skill set including technical prowess, industry acumen, creativity, teamwork, adeptness with deadlines, resilience and personality development, MAAC consistently hones students' abilities across various facets of the Media & Entertainment Industry, including 3D Animation, VFX, Gaming Multimedia and Broadcast. MAAC underscores the significance of initiatives like "Deadline" in not only equipping young individuals with essential skills but also priming them with new age advanced and smart skillsets for prosperous careers in the Media & Entertainment sector.

Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity (MAAC) is India's premiere training institute for high-end 3D Animation and Visual Effects. Founded in 2001, MAAC has trained over lakhs of students, worldwide.

MAAC offers industry relevant career courses on 3D Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Digital Design Filmmaking, Broadcast, VR & AR.

MAAC students are placed across all domains of the Media & Entertainment industry in India and overseas. With our job-ready courses, MAAC students are placed in leading production houses and studios such as MPC, Prime Focus, DNEG, Amazon, Redchillies VFX, Accenture, DQ Entertainment, Green Gold Animation, Technicolor, NDTV, IBN7, NY VFXwaala amongst others.

