Mach Conferences Reports strong sales growth and positive outlook for H2 FY 2025

New Delhi [India], December 2: MACH CONFERENCES AND EVENTS LIMITED (BSE: MCEL) (BSE: 544248), a leading player in the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) industry, is pleased to share a key update regarding its sales performance and order book status, as well as the company's outlook for the second half (H2) of FY25.

Current status of Sales and Order book

In addition to sales achieved in H1 FY25 which recorded a 68 % revenue growth compared to H1 FY24, the Company has secured multiple new orders. The total revenue from sales between 1st April' 24 to 30th November '24 stands at INR 187.47 crores. Combined total of the order book as on 30/11/2024 and executed orders in first two months of H2 FY25 is INR 68.17 crores. Majority of the pending orders are expected to be executed within the next 1-1.5 months.

Peak Season Anticipation and Growth Outlook

H2 is a traditionally stronger period for the MICE industry, wherein the months from October to March are considered as the peak season. During this time, MACH experiences significant business growth due to heightened seasonal demand and a surge in industry activities. Based on trends from previous financial years, the Company is confident that this peak season will further drive substantial revenue growth and operational performance. For context, in FY24, the Company has witnessed 2.34 times revenue growth in H2 compared to H1.

Recent Successful Milestones and Global Reach

In line with the growth trajectory, MACH is proud to announce the successful execution of several high-profile events across multiple locations, both in India and internationally. Recent business was successfully executed in prominent destinations, including Dubai, Almaty, Monte Carlo, Hong Kong, Paris, London, Goa, Jaipur, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Munnar, etc. in the past 2 months. This global footprint highlights the company's ability to manage and deliver world-class events across diverse and dynamic markets.

Strategic Focus and Future Growth

With a strong order book and an optimistic outlook for the peak season, the Company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand in the MICE industry. The Company remains focused on leveraging their industry expertise and operational capabilities to meet the evolving needs of their clients, while delivering sustained value for their investors.

MACH looks forward to further strengthening their market position and delivering on their growth objectives in the coming months.

About Mach Conferences & Events Limited:

Mach Conferences & Events Ltd. (BSE: MCEL) is a globally recognized leader in the MICE industry, offering comprehensive solutions for organizing corporate conferences, training programs, and incentive events. The company is known for its exceptional service delivery and dedication to crafting unique, impactful events for its clients.

Learn more about MACH on www.machconferences.com

Safe Harbour

This release contains statements that contain "forward looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to Mach Conferences' future business developments and economic performance. While these forward-looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, several risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance. Mach Conferences undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future / likely events or circumstances.

Media Contact: Compliance@machconferences.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2532334/4971398/Mach_Conferences_Logo.jpg

