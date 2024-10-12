Marks and Spencer Makes Its Debut with Big Autumn Energy at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in New Delhi

PNN New Delhi [India], October 12: Marks & Spencer, the iconic British retailer, showcased its stunning Autumn Winter '24 collection, bringing the 'Big Autumn Energy' to life at Lakme Fashion Week, one of India's most coveted fashion events. The latest collection combined modern trends with timeless elegance, promising to elevate every wardrobe. Walking for the brand was none other than the Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, still basking in the triumph of her recent Olympic victory. Her presence added an electrifying energy to the runway, embodying the energetic spirit of the collection. Exuding sharp elegance in a monochrome faux leather ensemble; she donned a sleek, high-waisted A-line leather-look midi skirt, paired with a matching sleeveless faux leather top, featuring a clean round neckline and button fastening at the back, Manu's monochrome look perfectly captured the essence of the season in earthy umber tones, offering a sophisticated and put-together vibe.

Anna Braithwaite, M & S Clothing & Home Marketing Director comments; "As we move into autumn, that vibrant buzz and high energy associated with summer can start to ebb and many of us relax into a quieter mindset - but not at M & S! Our autumn campaign is all about embracing 'Big Autumn Energy' and channeling a larger than life you, ready to take on the new season with confidence and style."

We want customers to think of us for all their needs. From seasonal essentials like denim, knitwear and outerwear, the building blocks of every woman's wardrobe, to those key style pieces like the blue velvet suit - and the autumn collection delivers that, as you'll see from the ad.

Set to the iconic track 'Turn Down for What' and featuring the incredible Lineisy Montero, we've turned the season on its head and made it anything but demure - its bold and playful and oozing style. Encouraging you to channel some main character energy, as you go about your everyday life this season."

To this Manu Bhaker added, '"Walking the runway for M & S was an exhilarating experience, the 'Big Autumn Energy' theme perfectly captured the excitement of the collection and how it can transform your style this season. Wearing M & S made me feel vibrant and alive, and I loved showcasing pieces that reflect the bold spirit of autumn. This collection is all about embracing the season and celebrating its energy through fashion."

About the Autumn Winter Collection by M & S

In womenswear, this meticulously curated collection showcased an unparalleled blend of easy-to-wear pieces with vibrant colors and fun textures. Key pieces included elevated jersey tops, spring macs, cropped jackets, and tailored maxi skirts. New fabrics bring a glossy approach to daywear, enhancing tailoring with clever knitwear as the season cools.

In Casualwear, the lineup offered compelling new styles designed to create modern and versatile looks. In accessories, showcased were an array of styles like cape scarves, brushed beanie hats and statement bags enhanced with metallic details.

The menswear collection was a testament to great comfort, outstanding quality, and effortless style. This season's collection featured key colors like grey, midnight blue, pine green, all beautifully balanced with neutral shades of soft nude and dark down. These hues set the tone for a versatile and stylish wardrobe. With the Smart Edit range, elevated pieces included grindle fabric designs, 3D textured long sleeve knitwear, comfort stretch innovations and double-breasted Blazers crafted from Donegal wool, fully lined to ensure maximum comfort.

In Casualwear, key items featured grindle checks, graphic tees with autumnal prints, clean tech overshirts, soft baseball jackets, and loose fit chinos. In accessories, a curation of classic men's belts in classic black, brown, and navy finishes were showcased along with woven belts.

