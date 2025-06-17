Mayasheel Ventures Limited to Launch IPO on June 20, Listing on NSE Emerge by June 27

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 17: Mayasheel Ventures Limited, a prominent infrastructure development company, has announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on June 20, 2025. Incorporated in 2008, the company has established a strong reputation as an 'A' class government contractor, primarily engaged in the construction of roads, highways, expressways, flyovers, and bridges. Mayasheel also undertakes complex electrical and civil projects on an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) and BOQ (Bill of Quantities) basis, delivering critical infrastructure for government departments, including NHIDCL.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 58,05,000 equity shares at a price band of ₹44 to ₹47 per share, aggregating to ₹27,28,35,000. The IPO will open for subscription on June 20, 2025, and close on June 24, 2025. The Anchor Bidding will take place on June 19, 2025. The shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform with a listing date set for 27th June, 2025. The minimum lot size for the application is 3,000 shares.

Of the total issue, 16,50,000 equity shares (22.13%) have been reserved for anchor investor,s and 2,91,000 shares (3.90%) are allocated for market makers. The balance issue includes 11,04,000 shares (14.81%) for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 8,28,000 shares (11.11%) for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and 19,32,000 shares (25.92%) for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), as per SEBI guidelines.

With over 17 years of operational history, the company has completed 32 civil contracts and 26 electrical projects, employing a workforce of 237 on-roll and 180 off-roll employees.

Mr. Amit Garg, Chairman and Managing Director of Mayasheel Ventures Limited, stated, "This IPO marks a pivotal moment in our journey. With increased capital, we aim to strengthen our technical capabilities, expand our equipment base, and take on more complex, high-value government projects. Our focus remains on delivering quality infrastructure that drives national development."

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised to fund capital expenditure for the purchase of equipment and machinery, meet working capital requirements, and support general corporate purposes. These investments are expected to enhance Mayasheel's execution capacity and competitiveness across its civil and electrical verticals.

The Book Running Lead Manager for the company is Narnolia Financial Services Limited, and Registrar to the Issue is Maashitla Securities Private Limited.

For more information, please visit: www.mayasheelventures.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)