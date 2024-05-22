Media Tech Platform Vygr News elevates Abhishake Das to Co-Founder

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 22: Informational Media Tech Platform Vygr News, wholly owned subsidiary of Vygr Media Private Limited recently announced the elevation of Abhishake Das to the position of Co-Founder.

Abhishake, who has been with the platform for over a year had joined in as the Head of Content at Vygr when the Founder and now stakeholder Sonam Bhagat had just started operations of the company.

Abhishake brings in two decades of experience ranges from advertising, content creation and branding, and was one of the initial members to join the Vygr family, and has been a vital part of Vygr's, which is India's Fastest Growing News & Media platform, meteoric growth in less than 2 years' time.

Commenting on the extension of his role, Abhishake expressed his gratitude and excitement for the opportunity to contribute to Vygr's continued evolution - "We have come a long way, and we have a much longer still. Everyone says that, but a week in Vygr feels like a month, because everyone puts in that much effort - The Video Content team, the Journalism Desk, the PR folks, the Brand Advisory Board, the Social Media team, everyone comes to work every day, to make a difference in these crucial times. And this culture percolates down from the top. In Vygr we actually try and lead by example. With Sonam moving on to a greater role and much larger responsibility, it is crucial for this culture to be preserved and nurtured into a much bigger play. I look forward to contributing much more to ensure we achieve the dream we have seen"

Vygr is spread across 9 platforms, with it's own site and app; thus emerging as a powerful platform that uses social media & technology with journalistic integrity. In the landscape carved out by heightened sensibilities, Vygr is dedicated to offering purpose-driven, rapid, and credible news content to the new generation of readers in the tone, voice & styles that they understand and relate to. With over 56% of India's new internet users being from the rural areas by 2025, the demand for hyperlocal content created by local informational creators delivered via smartphones is set to take a big leap forward.

Adding to this, Sonam Bhagat, Founder and Stakeholder of Vygr News and Vygr Media Private Limited said, "Vygr and I have both been through a phenomenal transition in the last few weeks. The infusion of influence as well as revenues to a media house is all that it needs to catapult it to the top 25 Media houses of the country. Abhishake's elevation to Co-Founder comes at a time when Vygr needs a very stable and future-driven management at the helm. His leadership and vision have been instrumental in shaping our content strategy, driving growth, and fostering a culture of innovation within the organization.

In his new role, AD will continue to play a pivotal role in steering Vygr towards greater heights of success and influence in the Indian media landscape ensuring that our stakeholders which now includes me at an accelerated level see the impact they believe in that Vygr can deliver."

Under Abhishake's leadership, Vygr will continue to prioritise innovation, authenticity, and audience engagement, reaffirming its position as a leading voice in the Indian news media industry. As Co-Founder, Abhishake will work alongside Vygr's dedicated team to further strengthen the brand's presence, expand its reach, and uphold its reputation for excellence.

Vygr Media Private Limited is a pioneering Informational Creator Platform dedicated to leveraging technology to deliver purposeful, rapid, and credible news content to audiences and creators across India. With a focus on innovation, integrity, and audience engagement, Vygr is committed to redefining the future of news media in the digital age. The company is one of the rare media houses that is revenue generating and self-sustaining from a young stage ensuring all growth capital infused brings leaps of ROI to its current and future stakeholders.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)