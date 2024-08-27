MINI kickstarts MINISCAPE in India

VMPL Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 27: MINI India announces the launch of MINISCAPE - an adventure packed weekend driving experience. Conceptualised exclusively for MINI community, MINISCAPE offers unique weekend destination experiences across India. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, "MINI is more than just a car. At the heart of MINI is an unstoppable zest for life and a deep-rooted camaraderie that fuels every adventure. MINISCAPE is a celebration of the bond that unites the MINI community with a vibrant, joyous experience. It is here that our philosophy for BIG LOVE intersects with the thrill of discovery, turning every journey into a story, every mile into a memory. With MINI, you're not just in for the drive; you are part of an adventure that makes life bigger, bolder, and full of unforgettable moments."

MINISCAPE will be organized through MINI's dealer network spread across India, offering an unparalleled opportunity for MINI owners to embark on adventurous journeys. The locations have been carefully selected to include some of the most scenic destinations within India, ensuring a visually stunning backdrop for every drive. Each MINISCAPE promises to be a tailor-made experience, catering to the diverse preferences of MINI customers, making each journey unique.

MINISCAPE embodies the essence of MINI BIG LOVE, a weekend journey that begins and concludes at a singular locale. This meticulously curated experience navigates through pre-selected scenic routes, offering participants a harmonious blend of accommodations, entertainment, and culinary delights. Detailed route maps are disseminated beforehand, ensuring drivers are well-prepared for the adventure that lies ahead, with MINI marshals leading the way, providing route guidance at every turn. MINISCAPE is designed with exploration in mind, allowing participants to traverse at their leisure, encouraging them to fully embrace and absorb the stunning landscapes and vistas encountered enroute. Beyond the drive, MINISCAPE fosters a vibrant community atmosphere, facilitating connections among participants who share a common passion, thereby creating lasting friendships and unforgettable memories.

MINI has established nine authorized dealerships in India - Bird Automotive (Delhi NCR), Bavaria Motors (Pune), EVM Autokraft (Kochi), Gallops Autohaus (Ahmedabad), Infinity Cars (Mumbai), Krishna Automobiles (Chandigarh), KUN Exclusive (Chennai), KUN Exclusive (Hyderabad) and KUN Exclusive (Bengaluru).

