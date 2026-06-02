Movate and Leena AI Partner to Advance AI-Led Employee Experience

PRNewswire

Plano (Texas) [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 2: Movate, a global Applied AI services company, today announced a strategic partnership with Leena AI, a leading enterprise Agentic AI platform. This collaboration aims to accelerate AI-driven transformation in employee experience and enterprise operations.

This partnership combines Movate's expertise in AI-driven transformation and enterprise service delivery with Leena AI's advanced Agentic AI platform to help organizations reimagine how employees interact with enterprise systems, services, and support.

As enterprises adopt AI-first operating models, Movate and Leena AI support the transition from fragmented, manual processes to intelligent, autonomous, and experience-focused ecosystems. This shift enhances productivity, accelerates responsiveness, and increases workforce engagement at scale.

Movate works with its customer, Beacon Mobility, leveraging Leena AI's platform to enhance workforce responsiveness and establish a more connected, scalable operating foundation.

"Employee experience has long been a core driver of enterprise performance, and in the era of AI, its importance has become even more pronounced," said Pradyumna Shirahatti, Corporate Vice President & Chief Business Officer, Movate. "Our partnership with Leena AI reflects a strategic shift toward building intelligent, adaptive operating environments. The early impact we are seeing with Beacon Mobility demonstrates how organizations can translate this vision into measurable, enterprise-wide outcomes."

"The enterprise is being redefined around real-time, Agentic AI-driven interactions," said Adit Jain, CEO, Leena AI. "Together with Movate, we are enabling organizations to move beyond transactional service models toward continuous, experience-led operations that scale with the business and evolve with the workforce."

"At Beacon Mobility, every ride matters and that commitment depends on delivering dependable, responsive support across every part of our operations," said Gaurav Sharda, Chief Technology Officer, Beacon Mobility. "This collaboration has helped us build a more connected and resilient technology environment that empowers our teams to respond faster, operate more efficiently, and better support the safe, reliable experiences our riders count on every day."

This partnership expands Movate's ecosystem of strategic AI alliances and reinforces its commitment to delivering outcome-driven, enterprise-scale transformation into an AI-first world.

About Movate

Movate is an Applied AI services company that helps enterprises translate AI ambition into measurable business outcomes. With over 12,000 employees across 20 global locations, augmented by AI collaborator agents, it brings together human expertise and technology to help organizations rethink operating models for efficiency and growth. Powered by Mova iO, its intelligent outcomes platform, Movate delivers practical, scalable, and industry-contextualized solutions that address real business challenges.

For more information, visit www.movate.com

About Leena AI

Leena AI builds AI Colleagues for global enterprises. We deploy Agentic AI at global enterprises and go live in under 45 Days. Our voice-enabled, personified Colleagues work like real coworkers and come pre-configured for IT, HR, finance, and procurement.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in New York, Leena AI is trusted by Fortune 500 leaders such as Assurant, Estee Lauder, BCG, The Compass Group and The Coca-Cola Company. Leena AI is the world's largest independent employee facing agentic AI assistant, serving hundreds of enterprises worldwide. Recognized by Gartner as a Leader in Agentic AI.

For more information, visit https://leena.ai

About Beacon Mobility

Beacon Mobility is a family of transportation companies dedicated to meeting the unique mobility needs of the communities they serve. By leveraging connected technology, Beacon streamlines operations and delivers tailored transportation solutions that enable local teams to focus on what matters most. With over 19,000 employees across 30 partner companies, Beacon Mobility operates 14,000 vehicles and serves Special Education, Regular Education, Paratransit, and Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) customers across 25 states. Beacon's compassionate people-first teams specialize in customized mobility solutions that help individuals get where they need to go--safely and reliably.

For more information, visit www.gobeacon.com

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