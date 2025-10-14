Movate and Reef.ai Partner to Empower Enterprises with AI-Powered Churn Prediction and Retention Solutions

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14: Movate, a global leader in digital technology and customer experience (CX) services, announced a strategic partnership with Reef.ai, a predictive revenue intelligence platform, built to accelerate Net Revenue Retention (NRR) growth. The partnership combines Movate's outcome-driven sales services with Reef.ai's explainable, backtested AI models to help enterprises achieve sustainable NRR growth and evolve churn prevention into a proactive revenue intelligence system.

By integrating with enterprise CRM and data platforms, the joint offering transforms retention strategies into action, using predictive revenue modeling and forecasting, customer value analytics, and AI-driven personalization. It enables sales teams to engage every at-risk renewal with precision, ensuring that interventions not only safeguard renewals but also open new opportunities for upsell, cross-sell, and expanded consumption.

Movate and Reef.ai also provide an incubator model that helps enterprises pilot these capabilities and quickly realize value through a low-risk, high-return approach tied to business outcomes.

"With AI driving a shift to consumption-based pricing, it is imperative for enterprise product vendors to track and increase adoption. It's crucial today to preserve and build on customer relationships," said Pradyumna Shirahatti, Chief Business Officer at Movate. "By blending Movate's domain expertise, global sales talent, and outcome-centered approach with Reef.ai's AI-powered predictive intelligence, we are enabling enterprises to not only protect renewal revenues but also drive greater adoption and unlock new growth opportunities."

Brent Grimes, CEO and Founder at Reef.ai , added, "Enterprises don't just need churn alerts, and sentiment scores, they need customer revenue intelligence they can trust. This partnership ensures that Reef's predictions -- backtested, explainable, and delivered directly into existing enterprise workflows -- become the foundation for long-term NRR growth and customer revenue-generating agents."

The combination of Reef.ai's predictive intelligence and Movate's sales services expertise creates a powerful synergy for turning retention into a growth engine. Together, Movate and Reef.ai deliver a first-of-its-kind Retention-as-a-Service model designed for modern enterprises: proactive, integrated, and relentlessly outcome-driven.

About Movate:

Movate is a digital technology and customer experience services company committed to disrupting the industry with boundless agility, human-centered innovation, and relentless focus on driving client outcomes. It helps ambitious, growth-oriented companies across industries stay ahead of the curve by leveraging its diverse talent of over 12,000 full-time Movators across 21 global locations and a gig network of thousands of technology experts across 60 countries, speaking over 100 languages. Movate has emerged as one of the most awarded and analyst-accredited companies in its revenue range.

To know more, visit: www.movate.com.

About Reef.ai:

Reef.ai is pioneering the Predictive Revenue Intelligence category, helping enterprises protect and grow Net Revenue Retention (NRR) with explainable, backtested, and time-aware AI models. Unlike generic health scores, Reef delivers account-level predictions for churn, expansion, and cross-sell up to 1 year in advance -- directly into existing CRM and CS workflows. By transforming early signals into trusted intelligence, Reef enables post-sales revenue teams to safeguard renewals and unlock sustainable growth.

To know more, visit: www.reef.ai/.

