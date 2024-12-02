Mumbai Gears Up for Plastics Recycling World Expo and Compounding World Expo 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2: The eagerly awaited Plastics Recycling World Expo India and Compounding World Expo India is scheduled to take place on May 14-15, 2025, at the prestigious Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai. Organized by Asia's largest Polymer market intelligence company Polymerupdate in partnership with global industry leader AMI, this event promises to be a transformative platform for India's plastics recycling and compounding industries.

With a stellar line up of confirmed exhibitors, the expo is already generating interest as a must-attend event for stakeholders, innovators, and industry leaders across the globe.

Featured Exhibitors Include:

* Apar Industries

* Apex Technoplast Pvt Ltd

* Autotech Sirmax

* BUSS AG

* Concord United Product Pvt Ltd

* Diyani Engineering

* Dodhia Synthetics Limited

* Econ Machinery Pvt Ltd

* Erema

* Fine Organics

* Fornos Trading

* Gneuss Kunststofftechnik GmbH

* Ishitva Robotic Systems Private Limited

* J & K Industries

* JSW (Skills Engine Projects)

* K K Kompounding Tech Giant Limited

* Kelsey Industries Pvt Ltd

* Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Limited

* Leevams Incorporated

* M.R. Engineering

* MIXACO Dr. Herfeld GmbH & Co KG

* Neoplast Engineering Pvt Ltd

* Nepra Resource Management Pvt Ltd

* Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Limited

* Penta Auto Feeding India Limited

* Prasad Group

* Premium Polyalloys Pvt Ltd

* Quality Plastic Industries

* Rajhans Plastic Machinery Pvt Ltd

* Starlinger Recycling Technology

* Steer Engineering Pvt Ltd

* Styco Engineers

* Sudarsshan Pollyblends Pvt Ltd

* Supreme Petrochem Ltd

* Tirupathi Hydrocarbon Private Limited

* Troester GmbH & Co KG

* Vin Poly Recyclers

* Welset Extrusion Pvt Ltd

And many more....

Don't Miss Out on This Industry Milestone Opportunity

The Plastics Recycling World Expo India and Compounding World Expo India 2025 will feature cutting-edge technologies, innovations, and solutions to address the critical challenges that face India's recycling and compounding industries. From ground breaking machinery to sustainable material solutions, this premier event is designed to foster collaboration, showcase advancements, and unlock new opportunities for businesses.

"We are thrilled to bring together industry pioneers and innovators under one roof," said Dr. Sajjid Mitha, Founder and CEO of Polymerupdate and a seasoned expert with over 33 years of experience in the polymer industry. "This event underscores our commitment to sustainability and progress within the plastics industry. With an impressive line-up of exhibitors, attendees can expect a truly enriching experience." Andy Beevers, Director, Events and Magazines, AMI stated "AMI is delighted to be working with Polymerupdate to bring our compounding and recycling expos to the exciting and dynamic Indian plastics market, building on their success in America and Europe".

Why Attend?

* Explore the Future of Plastics Recycling: Get insights into the latest trends, tools, and technologies.

* Network with Industry Leaders: Connect with leading players in recycling and compounding.

* Expand Your Business Horizons: Seize opportunities to collaborate, learn, and grow.

Join Us in Mumbai!

The Plastics Recycling World Expo India and Compounding World Expo India is your gateway to the future of sustainable plastics.

Register now and secure your spot at this unmissable industry event.

For more information, visit www.plasticsrecyclingexpoindia.com or www.compoundingexpoindia.com contact us at sales@polymerupdate.com

About Polymerupdate:

Polymerupdate is Asia's largest petrochemical market intelligence company providing daily pricing assessments which are used as benchmarks by leading companies to settle their raw material purchase contracts. This 25-year-old Indian company delivers critical news and proprietary price assessments that empower global manufacturers, traders, and end-users to navigate complex markets with confidence. The business-critical insights provided by Polymerupdate are indispensable for the petrochemicals industry.

As the company continues to expand across key verticals, Polymerupdate Academy has onboarded an impressive faculty, offering expert online and on-site training (www.polymerupdateacademy.com). With over 3,500 professionals certified, the academy plays a pivotal role in upskilling individuals across the petrochemical sector.

The company's conferencing division, RACE (Recycling and Circular Economy) (www.raceconferences.com), focuses on the growing importance of sustainability in a rapidly evolving world. Polymerupdate has hosted 7 successful conferences and has planned its 8th RACE Conference in 2025.

TPC (The Polymerupdate Club) fosters industry connections and encourages peer-to-peer networking.

The AMI-partnered exhibitions spotlight advancements in plastics compounding (www.compoundingexpoindia.com) and recycling (www.plasticsrecyclingexpoindia.com). In May 2025, Polymerupdate will host a landmark recycling and compounding exhibition in Mumbai, showcasing innovation and progress in both sectors.

With its steady growth and commitment to global expansion, Polymerupdate is shaping the future of the industry, driving excellence in all its endeavours.

About AMI

AMI has been running plastics industry events in Europe and America for more than 30 years and has a portfolio of more than 50 events. It has successfully launched the AMI Plastics World Expos in Essen, Germany and Cleveland, Ohio, USA, attracting more than 3,000 attendees at each location.

Through market research, AMI has a deep understanding of plastics supply chains and an extensive databases of processors. It also publishes five industry magazines: Compounding World, Plastics Recycling World, Film and Sheet Extrusion, Pipe and Profile Extrusion and Injection World, reaching over 150,000 plastics professionals.

