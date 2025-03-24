Natixis CIB opens new Bangalore office to consolidate operations, enhance efficiency and reduce environmental impact

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 24: Natixis Global Services (India) Private Limited, a subsidiary of leading global financial institution Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), has inaugurated its new office in Bangalore. The new office, located at Bagmane Solarium City in Brookefield, is part of Natixis CIB's strategy to consolidate its existing office spaces in Bangalore, enhance operational efficiency and significantly reduce the environmental impact of its operations.

With a strong focus on sustainability, Natixis CIB's new workspace, situated in a LEED Gold Certified building, meets 85% of its energy requirements through renewable sources, primarily solar power. The building also aims to achieve 100% green solar energy by Q2 2026, leading to a significant reduction in CO2 emissions. A key factor in selecting the new location was a shared commitment by the building towards responsible resource management including strategies for water use reduction, waste management and water efficiency.

In addition to reducing environmental impact, the move also enables Natixis CIB to implement a flexible, asset-light and financially efficient operating expense model for their workspace.

Commenting on the move, Nilesh Iyer, CEO, Natixis Global Services (India) Private Limited, said, "While the relocation to the new office provides a higher quality workspace and enhanced facilities for our team in Bangalore, for all of us at Natixis CIB, it goes well beyond that. From the choice of premises to the employee facilities, to our service providers and partners, every part of the move reflects and reinforces our deep commitment to ESG and DEI principles."

Since it set up operations in Bangalore in 2022, Natixis CIB has taken the time to carefully establish a comprehensive partner ecosystem that is aligned with its core values around Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), and has helped it meet its milestones. Apart from the new office partner Bagmane, The Forward Foundation serves as its rainwater harvesting partner for CSR initiatives; PeriFerry supports its initiatives for the LGBTQIA+ community; Mitti Cafe helps it empower persons with disabilities; and Mental Health First Aiders India helps train the leadership team on mental wellbeing.

About Natixis Global Services (India) Private Limited

Based in Bengaluru, Natixis Global Services (India) Pvt Ltd is fully integrated into the Asia Pacific organization of Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB).

It is Natixis CIB APAC's new technology hub, and its center of expertise, delivering operational services. Natixis Global Services (India) Pvt Ltd supports the Natixis CIB Asia Pacific client experience strategy and ensures the agility of the APAC platform by focusing on technological solutions to increase operational efficiencies, while building on its resiliency.

About Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is a leading global financial institution that provides advisory, investment banking, financing, corporate banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial institutions, financial sponsors and sovereign and supranational organizations worldwide.

Our teams of experts in about 30 countries advise clients on their strategic development, helping them to grow and transform their businesses, and maximize their positive impact. Natixis CIB is committed to aligning its financing portfolio with a carbon neutrality path by 2050 while helping its clients reduce the environmental impact of their business.

As part of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks, Natixis CIB benefits from the Group's financial strength and solid financial ratings (Standard & Poor's: A+, Moody's: A1, Fitch: A+, R & I: A+).

