NIEM Shows Reach New Heights at Mr. & Ms. University Pune Finale

New Delhi [India], November 15: The stage at Sunny's World in Pune came alive with energy, glamour, and youthful exuberance as the talented students of Asia's top-ranked event institute, NIEM The Institute of Event Management - A vision crafted by Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla, executed a remarkable finale for the Mr. & Ms. University and College Idol - Season 2022. Guided by the vision of Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla, founder of NIEM, the event highlighted the exceptional event management capabilities of its students, showcasing their skill in delivering a seamless and professional production.

Conceptualized by Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla, with additional guidance from Dr. Karna Upadhyay, Pradnya Chaitanya, Vihar Matale, and Harsh Dangodra, the show featured a kaleidoscope of talent and precision. The fashion choreography by Sandeep Dharma, engaging hosting by EMCEE Bhavaish Bhatijaa and the dance choreography from Subhash Dhang with his team Arjina Shaikh, Abhishek Mankar, and Muskan Shaikh of YTA Flicks enriched the event's vibrant atmosphere. Mohini and Yash from House of Duo styled the participants, while Hugo D'Souza and Jasmeet Kaur masterfully hosted the evening.

The College Idol contest was judged by renowned choreographer Omkar Shinde, while the Mr. & Ms. University competition featured an esteemed panel, including producer Aashin A. Shah, actors Pranav Mishra, Sham Mashalkar, Mridula Oberoi, Mrinalini Tyagi, fashion choreographer Sandeep Dharma and dance choreographer Subhash Dhang. Adding glamour to the event were celebrated personalities such as Dr. Saurabh Gadgil, director of PNG Jewellers; Sunny Nimhan, owner of Sunny's World; and Bollywood celebrities Amruta Khanvilkar and Abhishek Banerjee. The star-studded affair also saw the presence of popular influencer Danny Pandit and "TMKOC" fame Kush Shah, known as Goli.

After a night of fierce competition and showstopping performances, the coveted Mr. University title was won by the charismatic Digvijay Patil, while Shreya Patil was crowned Ms. University, capturing the audience with her elegance and poise. Surya Singh and Prinsiya Chuphal claimed second place, while Siddhant Sahu and Gauri Raut secured third. Special Prize were bagged by Aryan Abnave and Gauri Chaitanya. Subcategory accolades went to Dhruv Naik (Mr. Photogenic), Ashi Singh (Ms. Photogenic), Ratimbhara (Ms. Smile), Shubham Bhutada (Mr. Robust), Aarya Shah (Ms. Ten), Shubham Mane (Mr. Audience Choice), Anushadna Podyal (Ms. Audience Choice), Siddhant Sahu and Ashi Singh (26mm's Digital Choice), and Kshitij Nanaware and Gauri Raut (YTA's Ms. Dancer). In the College Idol contest, The Endless Crew emerged victorious, followed by Angel's Dance Academy in second place and H H Crew in third.

All selected finalists of Mr. & Ms. University - Season 22 will be representing the city in Mumbai on January 14, 2024, they will be trained by the experts of the event, entertainment and fashion industry like David Whitbread, Samir Tanna, Arsh Tanna, Mickey Mehta, Sandesh Maykar, Jitesh Patil and many more...

The elegance of the show was enhanced by performances from the special performances of NIEM Students and students of Nitryadhara Dance Studio. The sleekness and pace of the show left the audience mesmerised and asking for more.

