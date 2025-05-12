Nippon India Mutual Fund Expands Partnership with Adobe to Drive Digital Transformation

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], May 12: Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF) today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Adobe to elevate its digital investor experience. As part of this collaboration, NIMF is leveraging generative AI-powered and industry-leading content and digital asset management system from Adobe- Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Sites and Assets. Aligned with its vision to create an e-commerce-like, persona-driven investor journey, NIMF aims to strengthen its website and mobile app, ensuring a more intuitive and tailored experience for investors.

* The move aims to help NIMF create a seamless omnichannel and personalized content experience for investors across digital platforms

* This initiative aligns with NIMF's vision to build an e-commerce-like, persona-driven investor experience on its website and mobile app

NIMF is investing in digital transformation efforts to better its investor engagement. AEM Sites will design, manage, and deliver dynamic content across NIMF's web and mobile platforms, creating more personalized, persona-driven investor journeys. AEM Assets will streamline asset management workflows, allowing teams to manage media content more efficiently, maintain brand consistency, and accelerate time to market. With these advancements, NIMF aims to reduce bounce rates, increase conversions on website multi-fold and create an omni-channel experience on the website and mobile app.

"At Nippon India Mutual Fund, we are dedicated to harnessing digital innovations to enhance investor experiences," said Arpanarghya Saha, Chief Digital Officer, Nippon India Mutual Fund. "With investors' engagement accelerating on digital channels, our aim is to strengthen our digital ecosystem. Adobe has been our trusted partner for many years. As we grow our partnership, the digital applications will empower our teams to create and deliver more personalized experiences for our investors and enable seamless interactions."

NIMF has been leveraging Adobe Analytics, Adobe Campaign and Adobe Target for over five years. By using these applications, the company has achieved a 90% increase in open rates and a 150% rise in click-through rates for targeted investor campaigns.

"As financial literacy rises in India and more investors enter the equity market, asset management companies are embracing digital-first strategies to stay ahead," said Venu Juvvala, Head of Digital Experience Business at Adobe India. "NIMF's adoption of Adobe's enterprise applications marks a significant step toward Customer Experience Orchestration--our evolved approach to customer experience management that unifies real-time data, content, and generative AI. We are committed to support NIMF in delivering personalized experiences at scale and orchestrating seamless journeys across every touchpoint in India's growing mutual fund industry."

About Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (NAM India)

Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited is one of the largest asset managers in India, managing (directly & indirectly) assets across mutual funds including Exchange Traded Funds, managed accounts, including portfolio management services, alternative investments funds, and offshore funds and advisory mandates.

https://mf.nipponindiaim.com/

