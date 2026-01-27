NoBroker Packers and Movers Wins BW Supply Chain Award for Best Collaborative Supplier Partnership

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 27: NoBroker, one of India's biggest unicorns, has just added another accolade to its name. NoBroker Packers and Movers has won the Best Collaborative Supplier Partnership award at the BW Supply Chain Awards, held on December 17, recognizing its technology-led approach towards transforming India's fragmented packers-and-movers ecosystem.

The award acknowledges NoBroker Packers and Movers' successful initiative to build and integrate relocation services into its broader real estate platform. The jury awarded the prop-tech unicorn for creating seamless processes, integrating tech into logistics, and delivering unprecedented impact within the unorganised packers and movers system, not just locally but nationwide.

This victory was no small feat. The traditional Indian packers and movers sector operates under ambiguous operating models, marked by scattered demand, inconsistent pricing, low vehicle utilization, and limited visibility for service providers. This was exactly the gap that NoBroker Packers and Movers managed to gauge and bridge. And after years of consistency and trial-and-error, they successfully built a fleet that handled nearly 3.5 Lakh movements last year, many of which involved intra-city relocation. Along with that, NoBroker Packers and Movers currently operates over 2,000 vehicles, and engages nearly 9,000 gig workers across multiple cities. The platform impacts over 4,000 individuals daily and reaches more than 1.2 lakh people each month. Their constant efforts over the years are now contributing directly to improved quality of service in this sector. The shifting damage rate, which was often around 35%, has now come down to 5% with NoBroker Packers and Movers services. The industry average for one-time delivery was only 70%, but the platform raised it to 96%. And most importantly, the social media complaint ratio for NoBroker Packers and Movers services remains below 1% compared to the sector's average of 15%.

Standardizing and digitizing this Indian sector was another major success for NoBroker Packers and Movers. Using modern technology, end users received better service through a convenient booking process, transparent pricing, real-time order visibility, and transparent communication between customers and the NoBroker Team. While tech companies have to grow at a breakneck speed, NoBroker Packers and Movers managed to build a simple, scalable, and sustainable product. They introduced reusable polypropylene(PP) boxes that could withstand 500+ use cycles. They also make virtual inspections easier to help cut carbon emissions, with the goal of focusing on environmentally responsible logistics. All these initiatives combined have led to a reduction in packaging material consumption by over 1,260 tonnes annually.

NoBroker Packers and Movers' win at the BW Supply Chain Award is a notable example of how technology-led collaboration can improve sectors, strengthen the logistics segment, deliver quality service to customers, and improve profitability.

