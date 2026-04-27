NTT Global Data Centers Hosts Signature Evenings in Mumbai, Strengthening Strategic Client Engagement

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27: NTT Global Data Centers (NTT GDC) hosted an exclusive edition of its flagship engagement series, Signature Evenings, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, bringing together nearly 50 key clients for an evening of curated interactions, thought-led conversations, and immersive experiences.

Signature Evenings is one of NTT GDC's flagship marketing initiatives, designed to deepen client relationships beyond the boardroom through thoughtfully curated and experiential engagements. The invite-only gathering facilitated meaningful dialogue around evolving customer priorities, long-term collaboration, and the impact of AI-driven disruption on business and digital infrastructure.

The event was attended by senior leadership from NTT GDC India, including Vimal Kaw, Country Managing Director - India and Global Sales Enablement Head, along with Divya Jain and Nimesh Thakur, Vice Presidents - Sales, and senior leaders Sujeeth Williams and Salman Hamdulay. The evening opened with a leadership interaction that set the context for India's rapidly evolving digital economy and NTT GDC's long-term vision in the market.

Addressing attendees, Vimal Kaw highlighted the unprecedented scale of growth underway in India's data center industry:

"India will add more data center capacity in the next five years than it built in the last twenty-five," said Vimal Kaw. "This transformation is being driven by cloud adoption, AI-led workloads, and the country's accelerating digitalisation. At NTT GDC, we are focused on enabling this growth by delivering scalable, resilient, and future-ready digital infrastructure for our customers."

A key highlight of the evening was a captivating performance by renowned mentalist Naman Anand, which added a unique experiential dimension to the program. The event concluded with an informal networking dinner, enabling candid conversations and relationship-building in a relaxed and engaging setting.

Signature Evenings reflects NTT GDC's ongoing commitment to fostering authentic engagement with its clients and partners through bespoke experiences that encourage dialogue, trust, and long-term collaboration. The initiative complements NTT GDC's broader engagement strategy in India, reinforcing its position as a trusted digital infrastructure partner in one of the world's fastest-growing markets.

About NTT Global Data Centers

Global Data Centers is a division of NTT Ltd. Our global platform is one of the largest in the world, spanning more than 20 countries and regions, including the Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA and India. NTT is routinely recognized as a Leader by leading networking and data center analysts. As a neutral operator, we offer access to multiple cloud providers, a large variety of internet exchanges and telecommunication network providers including our own IPv6-compliant Tier 1 Global IP Network.

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