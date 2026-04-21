OPPO India Launches the F33 Series, the Mid-Range Selfie Champion

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 21: OPPO India today announced the launch of the OPPO F33 Series in India, comprising the OPPO F33 Pro 5G and the OPPO F33 5G. The F33 Series marks the most significant evolution of OPPO's F line to date combining a segment-best 50MP Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera, IP69K durability, massive 7000mAh battery, ColorOS 16, and 5G++ connectivity.

Commenting on the launch Goldee Patnaik, Head of Communications, OPPO India, said, "The F Series has earned its reputation as India's Durable Champion, a smartphone that is built for real life. The F33 series keeps that promise and raises the bar by adding a segment-best 50MP Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera with 100° FOV and a suite of AI imaging features. Our effort is that durability and great photography are not a trade-off. You should not have to choose between a phone that survives a monsoon trek and one that captures every face in the group, shot at the top. The F33 Series does both, and we believe that is exactly what India's mobile-first generation deserves."

Segment-Best Selfie Camera with Smart Auto-Switch to 0.6x

OPPO's Selfie Champion, the F33 Series, comes with a 50MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with 100° Field of View, the widest and highest-resolution selfie camera in its segment. Equipped with EIS, autofocus, and the GC50F6 sensor (f/2.0, 18mm focal length, 5P lens), it captures approximately 30% more area at a one-metre distance compared to previous-generation framing, meaning more faces, more context, and more of the moment without anyone getting cropped out.

The F33 Pro's camera intelligence goes beyond resolution. OPPO's AI Groupfie Expert automatically widens to 0.6x the moment more than two faces enter the frame, no tap, no fumble, no missed moment. A face distortion correction algorithm simultaneously tracks up to six subjects, preserving natural proportions even at the edges of a 100° field of view. The result is group selfies that feel effortless, whether you're packed into a rooftop in Jaipur or stretched across a viewpoint in Coorg.

Rounding out the front camera system is a Colourful Front Fill Light. The multi-colour flash delivers soft, skin-tone-friendly illumination in place of a standard white flash, particularly effective in low-light scenarios where most front cameras struggle. Selfies come out looking naturally lit, not flashed.

The rear system is anchored by a 50MP main camera built around the OV50D40 sensor a pairing that brings genuine detail retention to everyday shooting. Images hold up under cropping and reframing, making the camera as useful for reviewing a document on a client visit as it is for capturing an unplanned moment on a weekend trip. A 2MP depth camera works in the background, giving the ISP enough spatial data to render convincing portrait bokeh without manual input.

Studio-Quality Edits, Made Easy

The F33 Series introduces AI Editor, expanding OPPO's on-device creative toolkit to make photo editing simpler and more intuitive. At its core is AI Portrait Glow, which intelligently analyses each scene and automatically applies the most suitable lighting style, whether Natural Light, Flashlight, Rim Light, or Studio Light so portraits look balanced and flattering even in challenging conditions.

OPPO's Popout feature takes creativity further. By combining multiple photos into a single composition, it lets subjects literally step out of the frame, adding depth, dimension, and a visual punch that is hard to achieve without dedicated editing software. The results go straight from the gallery to social media.

Building on OPPO's existing AI photography strengths, the series continues to offer familiar tools such as AI Recompose, AI Perfect Shot, AI Livephoto 2.0, AI Best Face, AI Unblur, AI Studio, AI Reflection Remover, and AI Eraser, allowing users to refine, enhance, and reframe moments effortlessly. Together, these features deliver a seamless, AI-first editing experience that helps users get share-ready results with minimal effort.

Moreover, Dual-View Video solves a problem every video creator knows choosing between the moment and the reaction to it. By recording front and rear cameras simultaneously into one combined clip, the F33 Series removes that trade-off entirely making it as capable of a storytelling device as it is a photography one.

Design Reimagined: Craftsmanship at Every Angle

The F33 Pro 5G debuts the Starry Sea Lens Module, the most significant visual redesign in F Series history. Inspired by night stars in a quiet forest, sparkling sand accents within the module create a shimmering, radiant glow. Two bold circular lenses sit in a clean vertical stack inside a large flush rounded-rectangular island alongside a distinctive ring-flash element.

At the structural level, the F33 Series is the first smartphone in its segment to feature a One-Piece Cold Carving build that creates seamless high-gloss camera platform contrasted by a matte soft-touch surround, all tied together by a skin-friendly hard coating on a single unibody piece.

This series features a 6.57-inch flat AMOLED display with 120Hz Smart Adaptive Refresh, 1400 nits' local peak brightness, 93.5% screen-to-body ratio, 1.7mm ultra-thin bezels, and AGC DT-STAR D+ screen protection. The Pro variant comes in three colourways: Misty Forest, with an industry-first Dynamic 3D Depth coating that shifts visual depth with movement; Passion Red, inspired by supercar metal finishes; and Starry Blue, a deep, moonlit finish that sits calm and timeless in hand. The OPPO F33 is available in Pearl White and Forest Green.

Durability Champion: IP69K and 360-Degree Armour Body

The OPPO F33 Series carries the highest waterproof certification in its segment: IP69K + IP68 + IP66. Certified against high-pressure water jets, hot water up to 85°C, 10,000+ immersion cycles, and up to 12 hours of full immersion, the device is engineered to withstand 36 real-world water scenarios from monsoon rain and poolside splashes to steam and everyday cleaning solutions.

Beneath the surface, the F33 Series is protected by a Damage-Proof 360-Degree Armour Body comprising of Aerospace-Grade AM04 Alloy an ultra-high-strength aluminium alloy originally developed for aerospace applications, delivering 10% greater strength than its predecessor AM03, Multi-Layer Airbag Cushioning around critical components that act as micro shock absorbers during drops and 7 MIL-STD-810H Military Standard certifications covering extreme temperatures, humidity, rain, dust, salt mist, and sustained vibration.

Performance: Smooth, Smart, Secure and Built for India's Heat

Both devices are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX (6nm) processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM. The 4,289mm² SuperCool Vapor Chamber System maintains smooth performance up to 40°C (SGS certified), supporting up to 4 hours of uninterrupted video calls and navigation through third-party apps at up to 45°C essential for India's peak summer conditions.

ColorOS 16: AI That Works for You with Google Gemini

The F33 Series ships with ColorOS 16, bringing flagship-grade AI and productivity features to the mid-range segment for the first time. Backed by the All-new Trinity Engine and the Luminous Rendering Engine that delivers 22% improvement in overall smoothness, 26% faster app installation, 50% faster album loading, and 18% faster control response.

OPPO also offers 72-Month Fluency Protection system that ensures like-new performance for up to six years, while the industry-first Quick Switch Bar (App Hub) by Outdoor Mode consolidates the most-used apps into a single productivity hub.

ColorOS 16 brings OPPO's AI features tools like AI Ultra Clear Document Scanner One-click document scanning with AI enhancement for text sharpness, defect removal, noise reduction, and curve correction, AI Recorder automatically generates summaries, AI Writer assists with writing across Notes and social apps. Deep integration with Google Gemini enables natural language commands to control everyday functions like Circle to Search, Settings, Calendar, and Clock. Deep integration with Google Gemini enables natural language commands to control everyday functions like Settings, Calendar, and Clock. An OLock feature that remotely lockdown system for theft protection that prevents forced exit, USB data theft, firmware flashing, and disables NFC when the device is reported lost

Reliable Connectivity

India's first JIO-certified 5G++ smartphone, the F33 Series leverages 5G carrier aggregation for faster speeds, stronger stability, and a 100%-200% improvement in signal strength through the Hunter Antenna Architecture verified by TUV Rheinland High Network-Performance certification.

Additionally, Quick Switch Bar on the OPPO F33 series is an industry-first App Hub designed to enhance productivity by housing a user's most-used apps and tasks in one unified location. Included as part of the device's Outdoor Mode, this feature allows for instant access and seamless switching between applications, facilitating smoother multitasking with fewer interruptions. For users such as field professionals, delivery personnel, or business owners who often operate under time pressure, Quick Switch Bar improves efficiency by keeping essential tools constantly within reach and minimizing interruptions during active use.

7000mAh Battery + 80W SUPERVOOC™

The F33 Series packs a 7000mAh battery with 1,800-cycle durability, paired with 80W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charging that takes the device from 0 to 100% in approximately 69 minutes. A 5-minute charge delivers up to 1.84 hours of YouTube streaming, 1.71 hours of Instagram browsing, 1.13 hours of WhatsApp video calling, or 1.07 hours of BGMI gaming. Additional capabilities include 10W Reverse Wired Charging to top up earbuds or accessories, and Bypass Charging for battery-safe extended gaming sessions.

Price and Availability

The OPPO F33Pro Series will be available across offline stores, OPPO E-Store, Flipkart, and Amazon from 23rd April 2026 while F33 will be available from 29th April 2026.

Customers can avail the following offers:

* Pre-book and first-day buyers will get bank discounts or exchange bonuses, bringing effective prices lower across all three models.

* 180 days protection for free accidental damage, liquid damage protection and free screen damage protection

* OPPO India is offering up to 10% instant cashback on leading bank cards

* Avail no-cost EMI for up to 6 months

* Paper finance EMI up to 12 months with zero down payment on select leading financiers

* Customer can also avail up to 10% exchange bonus

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

About OPPO India

Founded in 2014, OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd (OPPO India) is a leading technology company in India, renowned for its innovative and diverse portfolio, including the Find, Reno, F, K, and A series smartphones, as well as IoT devices. The company is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana.

OPPO has been at the forefront of technological innovation, particularly in imaging technology, device durability, and battery health optimisation. Guided by the philosophy 'Make Your Moment', OPPO empowers users to create and embrace the beauty of life through advanced technology, fostering freedom and fulfillment in everyday experiences.

Spanning over 110 acres, the company operates one of India's largest mobile manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. With multiple production lines, assembly stations and testing stations, the plant is capable of dispatching hundreds of micro parts to produce approximately 200 smartphones in under 10 minutes. As a socially responsible organisation, OPPO India actively engages in initiatives focused on skill development and e-waste awareness among the country's youth.

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