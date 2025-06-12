OPPO K13x: Engineered for Durability, Powered to Perform

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 12: The OPPO K13x is engineered to withstand the rigors of daily life. It boasts an internal shock-absorption cushioning, inspired by the natural resilience of sea sponges, and backed by a high-strength aluminum alloy frame. Its durability--tested against military-grade standards--brings together science, design, and evolution to create a durable device that is built to last.

A Fusion of Nature's Wisdom and Modern Engineering

Inspired by over 700 million years of natural evolution, the OPPO K13x's Armor Body incorporates a biomimetic structural design modeled after sea sponges--organisms that have survived harsh underwater conditions thanks to their soft, porous, and flexible frameworks. This design is realized through OPPO's Sponge Biomimetic Shock Absorption System, which uses elastic materials with high energy-absorbing properties to create buffer zones between critical internal components and the phone's rigid structure. At the micro level, the casing includes void-rich composite layers that mimic the sponge's internal stress-diffusing architecture.

Why does this matter?

* Sea sponges dissipate external stress through interconnected pores and flexible internal scaffolding--a principle now mirrored in the K13x's shock-absorption system.

* Lab simulations show that biomimetic structures can reduce impact forces by up to 90% compared to traditional damping materials.

* By embedding these properties into the K13x, OPPO delivers superior internal protection, especially during accidental drops or impacts.

* This allows the device to remain slim and lightweight without sacrificing durability--unlike bulky rugged phones that rely on external Armor.

* To further safeguard performance, key internal parts are fully sealed with adhesive, protecting them from vibration-induced wear and minor shocks over time.

With this innovation, the K13x offers not just military-grade protection but a smarter, nature-inspired solution to real-world durability challenges--delivering toughness without the trade-offs.

Built Like a Rock, Engineered to Withstand the Unexpected

At the core of the K13x's structural integrity is the AM04 high-strength aluminum alloy inner frame--a material derived from aerospace-grade additive manufacturing, renowned for its exceptional rigidity, precision, and durability. Used in high-performance aircraft and simulators, AM04 offers 10% more durability than previous-generation alloys, making it ideal for withstanding real-world shocks and stress. While the outer middle frame is crafted from lightweight plastic to optimize weight and comfort, it's this robust, aerospace-inspired AM04 skeleton that delivers the K13x's remarkable shock resistance. The result is a smartphone that feels light in hand, yet stays unflinchingly strong against drops, bumps, and daily wear.

On the front, the Crystal Shield glass, the same cover glass used in flagship smartphones, provides 160% better impact resistance than conventional materials--ensuring enhanced screen durability against accidental drops and daily wear. Each device is also bundled with a specially designed Anti-Drop Shield Case, offering an additional layer of protection from the moment you unbox it.

Certified tough by industry-leading authorities:

* SGS Gold Drop-Resistance Certification

* SGS Military Standard Certification

* MIL-STD 810-H Shock Resistance Certification

Tested for the Toughest

The OPPO K13x goes beyond drop protection--it's crafted to withstand the elements with an IP65 rating that certifies complete dust protection (IP6X) and resistance to low-pressure water jets from any angle (IPX5). Each device undergoes rigorous testing, including vacuum-based dust simulations and high-velocity water sprays from over two meters. What truly sets the K13x apart is its thoughtfully engineered waterproof enclosure: key components are sealed with precision glue and foam adhesives, while the USB port, SIM tray, and audio jack are fortified with waterproof gaskets and silicone seals. Enhancing usability, OPPO's industry-first Splash Touch continues on the K Series with the K13x, enabling smooth, responsive touch--even with wet or greasy hands. From coffee spills to rain showers, the K13x is built to handle life's messes while significantly reducing water-related after-sales issues--proving it's a device you can count on, rain or shine. The OPPO K13x features Glove Touch, which enables accurate and responsive screen control even when you're wearing thick gloves, using a waterproof case, or operating the device with wet hands--ensuring uninterrupted usability in any scenario.

Made in India, Tested to the Extreme

The OPPO K13x is built with a 360° Damage-Proof Armour Body that offers all-round protection against everyday drops, bumps, and pressure. This reinforced structure ensures enhanced durability from every angle--making it tougher, smarter, and ready for real-world mishaps. OPPO K13x is more than just talk--it's tested to prove its mettle:

* Drop tests from 1.1m to 1.3m on granite surfaces across all sides:

* Extreme drop tests from over 1.4m: No structural damage or failure in performance.

* 30-40 screen-down drop tests from 1.2m: The phone kept functioning seamlessly.

Watch how the K13x stands up to real-world durability tests.

Durability Redefined, Style Reinforced

With its nature inspired, rock-solid build, nature-inspired engineering, and industry-certified protection, the OPPO K13x isn't just another smartphone--it's the toughest and most durable phone in its segment. Whether you're navigating rugged terrain or just tackling everyday mishaps, the K13x is built to absorb the drops, bumps, and jolts of real life--delivering unwavering durability when you need it most.

Inspired by Nature, Designed to Dazzle

The OPPO K13x brings together expressive design and precision engineering in a form factor that feels as premium as it looks. Available in two stunning colourways--Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach--each shade tells a story of nature and elegance. Midnight Violet evokes the mysterious beauty of distant nebulae glowing in deep cosmic skies, while Sunset Peach is inspired by the soft magenta-gold tones of dawn mist cascading over forested mountains. Together, they offer a choice that's both visually striking and emotionally evocative.

Please find more details here.

About OPPO India PVT Ltd.

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)