Organic Recycling Systems' Subsidiary Secures Second O & M Contract from Indian Oil for Gorakhpur CBG Plant

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 14: Organic Recycling Systems Limited (BSE: 543997), an integrated CleanTech and decarbonisation platform, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Solapur Bioenergy Systems Private Limited (SBESPL), has secured the renewal of its Operations and Maintenance (O & M) contract from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for the Gorakhpur Compressed Biogas plant in Uttar Pradesh. This marks the second consecutive term for which SBESPL has been entrusted with full O & M responsibility for the facility, underscoring the sustained operational confidence IOCL has placed in ORSL's subsidiary.

The contract is valued at approximately ₹15.46 crore and covers a two-year period commencing August 13, 2026, and concluding August 12, 2028. Under the renewed contract, SBESPL will continue to provide end-to-end O & M services for IOCL's 200 TPD paddy straw-based Compressed Biogas plant, encompassing plant operations, preventive and breakdown maintenance, safety compliance, and manpower management.

The Gorakhpur CBG plant is a significant facility within IOCL's green energy portfolio. The plant processes agro-residues including paddy straw, press mud, and cattle dung to produce Compressed Biogas and nutrient-rich organic manure, contributing to India's energy security, reduction of agricultural stubble burning, and rural livelihood support in Uttar Pradesh.

The contract renewal comes at a significant time for India's compressed biogas sector. Building on the foundation established through the Government of India's SATAT initiative, the recently approved GOBARdhan - India's National Unified Scheme for Compressed Biogas - creates an integrated policy framework to accelerate the development of the CBG ecosystem through measures including assured offtake, stable pricing, capital assistance, pipeline connectivity and access to finance. As an established operations and maintenance partner for one of IOCL's key CBG facilities, ORSL is well positioned to support the next phase of growth in India's clean energy and circular bioeconomy sectors.

The contract renewal is also a direct reflection of SBESPL's operational performance during the preceding contract period. It reinforces ORSL's standing as a trusted long-term O & M partner for PSU-led clean energy infrastructure and adds to the Company's portfolio of recurring revenue contracts in the bioenergy sector.

"Securing a second consecutive O & M contract from IOCL is a testament to the consistent operational performance delivered by our team at Gorakhpur. It reflects the trust that India's largest oil and gas PSU continues to place in our capabilities, and strengthens our commitment to supporting India's compressed biogas mission."

-- Mr. Sarang Bhand, Promoter and Managing Director, Organic Recycling Systems Limited

Commenting on the contract renewal, Mr. Pankaj Tanwar, CEO - Bioenergy, Organic Recycling Systems Limited, said:

The renewal of this mandate reflects the importance of consistent execution in operating large-scale compressed biogas facilities. Our focus over the next two years will remain on maintaining high standards of operational discipline, safety, preventive maintenance, and process reliability while ensuring seamless day-to-day plant operations. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Indian Oil and contributing to the efficient operation of one of India's key CBG assets."

This contract adds to ORSL's growing portfolio of long-term recurring revenue engagements with PSU clients and reinforces its position as a trusted operational partner for India's CBG infrastructure.

About Organic Recycling Systems Limited

Organic Recycling Systems Limited (BSE: 543997) is an integrated CleanTech and decarbonisation platform founded in 2008 and listed on the BSE SME platform in 2023. The Company holds 2 patents, 5+ proprietary technologies, and maintains active R & D partnerships with IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, the University of Birmingham, and AGH University of Science and Technology, Poland. Further information is available at www.organicrecycling.co.in and www.bseindia.com (Scrip Code: 543997).

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